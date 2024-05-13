Russia reports night attack on three regions and Crimea: what is known

The Russian Defense Ministry said that on the night Belgorod and Kursk regions were attacked. They also reported the work of Russian air defense over Crimea. UNN reports this with reference to the Russian Defense Ministry in Telegram.

Details

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian air defense systems destroyed twelve missiles of the "Vilkha" MLRS and twelve UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod region, eight UAVs over the territory of the Kursk region. Four more drones were allegedly intercepted over the territory of the Lipetsk region.

Also , the Russian Defense Ministry claims to have shot down four "Storm Shadow" airborne guided missiles and seven UAVs over Crimea.

According to the Telegram channel "Crimean Bridge. Operational information", in the occupied Crimea in the morning, the traffic on the Crimean bridge was temporarily blocked.

Earlier, the governor of the Lipetsk region reported that a power substation caught fire in the region after a UAV attack .