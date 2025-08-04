$41.760.05
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Russia pressures Moldovan citizens abroad amid upcoming elections in the country - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Russia has focused its efforts on the Moldovan diaspora in Europe, using disinformation and fake media to influence the upcoming elections. This campaign aims to demoralize voters and manipulate their choice in favor of pro-Russian forces.

Russia pressures Moldovan citizens abroad amid upcoming elections in the country - Politico

Russia is intensifying efforts to influence Moldovans living abroad across Europe to try to sway next month's crucial elections. This was stated by Moldova's national security adviser Stanislav Secrieru, according to Politico, writes UNN.

Details

Stanislav Secrieru said that officials are observing a sharp increase in the level of disinformation aimed at almost a quarter of a million voters in the diaspora, ahead of the September elections, where the pro-Western government faces a crucial challenge from pro-Russian political forces.

Russia and its proxies are now actively focusing their efforts on the Moldovan diaspora

- said Secrieru, pointing to a new blitz attack by a Kremlin-backed network known as "Matryoshka."

This tactic involves creating fake media and using them to spread false messages.

The campaign aims to demoralize diaspora voters, encourage them to stay home, and manipulate those who vote to support a fake pro-European force. Masquerading as the look and feel of legitimate European media, these fabricated messages aim to undermine trust in Moldova's democratic institutions and sow confusion among Moldovan communities abroad

- he added.

A significant portion of Moldova's population living outside the country overwhelmingly voted for its liberal president Maia Sandu in last year's elections, which were marred by accusations of Russian interference.

Moldova convenes National Security Council due to foreign interference in elections7/29/25, 11:37 PM • 5035 views

A simultaneous referendum on the country's EU membership bid barely passed thanks to ballots cast by mail and at polling stations set up in other European cities. Moscow deliberately exploited this vote, Secrieru said at the time, through an elaborate scheme offering voters money to support pro-Russian opposition parties.

The September 28 vote could lead to "possible disruptions similar to those seen in previous elections, such as fake bomb threats at polling stations in European cities, or organized protests abroad aimed at projecting false discontent" 

- said Secrieru, adding that other countries need to step up monitoring efforts and respond to any attempts to influence the vote before, during, and after the elections.

Last week, Sandu stated that "the Russian Federation wants to control the Republic of Moldova from autumn" and is intensifying efforts to support its opponents. The ruling liberal Action and Solidarity Party is campaigning to secure EU candidacy and hopes to retain its parliamentary majority to continue accession talks with Brussels.

Brussels is providing support to Moldova to strengthen its resilience in the face of what the EUvsDisinfo network describes as a "coordinated campaign" to undermine Sandu, "manipulate online discourse, and undermine trust in legitimate sources of information."

Addition

Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced unprecedented Russian interference in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The Kremlin is funding political projects and planning voter bribery, disinformation, cyberattacks, and church involvement.

PoliticsNews of the World
Maia Sandu
European Union
Europe
Moldova