Moldova convenes National Security Council due to foreign interference in elections

Moldovan President Maia Sandu convenes a meeting of the Supreme National Security Council to discuss foreign interference in the country's upcoming parliamentary elections. This is reported by UNN with reference to NewsMaker.md.

Details

It is noted that the Security Council will discuss "the fight against information manipulation and foreign interference in the electoral process."

After the meeting, at 10:00, Sandu will hold a press conference - the report says.

We should add that earlier in September, Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that the fate of the country's aspirations to join the European Union is in the hands of Moldovans themselves, especially ahead of the parliamentary elections to be held in September.

Recall

EU foreign ministers approved a new package of sanctions against pro-Kremlin individuals and organizations accused of destabilizing Moldova. This happened after statements by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service about Moldova's alleged preparation for a conflict with Russia.

