Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
08:14 PM • 3716 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
07:02 PM • 11328 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
05:50 PM • 17062 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
05:22 PM • 25664 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 36444 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 60054 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 133374 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
July 29, 09:21 AM • 56431 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 69675 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 180101 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
Moldova convenes National Security Council due to foreign interference in elections

Kyiv • UNN

 792 views

Moldovan President Maia Sandu initiates a meeting of the Supreme Security Council. Foreign interference in the upcoming parliamentary elections will be discussed.

Moldova convenes National Security Council due to foreign interference in elections

Moldovan President Maia Sandu convenes a meeting of the Supreme National Security Council to discuss foreign interference in the country's upcoming parliamentary elections. This is reported by UNN with reference to NewsMaker.md.

Details

It is noted that the Security Council will discuss "the fight against information manipulation and foreign interference in the electoral process."

After the meeting, at 10:00, Sandu will hold a press conference

- the report says.

We should add that earlier in September, Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that the fate of the country's aspirations to join the European Union is in the hands of Moldovans themselves, especially ahead of the parliamentary elections to be held in September.

Recall

EU foreign ministers approved a new package of sanctions against pro-Kremlin individuals and organizations accused of destabilizing Moldova. This happened after statements by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service about Moldova's alleged preparation for a conflict with Russia.

Sybiha announced Ukraine-Moldova-Romania ministerial meeting19.07.25, 11:08 • 4605 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Maia Sandu
Moldova
Tesla
