Sybiha announced Ukraine-Moldova-Romania ministerial meeting

Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania will hold a trilateral ministerial meeting, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced on Saturday on X, writes UNN.

I spoke with (Moldovan Foreign Minister) Mihai Popșoi to confirm the strong partnership between Ukraine and Moldova. We discussed the upcoming trilateral ministerial meeting in the Ukraine-Moldova-Romania triangle. We also coordinated efforts to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian citizens returning home. - Sybiha wrote.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized: "Moldova can count on Ukraine to be a good neighbor and a reliable partner." "Together we are building a peaceful and prosperous future for our peoples in the EU," the minister noted.

