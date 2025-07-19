Sybiha announced Ukraine-Moldova-Romania ministerial meeting
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania will hold a trilateral ministerial meeting. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed this with his Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popșoi, confirming partnership and coordination of efforts regarding the transit of Ukrainian citizens.
Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania will hold a trilateral ministerial meeting, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced on Saturday on X, writes UNN.
I spoke with (Moldovan Foreign Minister) Mihai Popșoi to confirm the strong partnership between Ukraine and Moldova. We discussed the upcoming trilateral ministerial meeting in the Ukraine-Moldova-Romania triangle. We also coordinated efforts to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian citizens returning home.
The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized: "Moldova can count on Ukraine to be a good neighbor and a reliable partner." "Together we are building a peaceful and prosperous future for our peoples in the EU," the minister noted.
Moldova is ready to help Ukraine in building logistics lines - Sandu10.07.25, 15:24 • 2297 views