Sybiha announced Ukraine-Moldova-Romania ministerial meeting

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM • 51525 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 167452 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 90669 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 86100 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 88132 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 75017 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 59069 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 56835 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 210746 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 110169 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
71%
743mm
Popular news
Russia is training new collaborators among activists of Kremlin movements - CNSJuly 19, 12:35 AM • 12221 views
Air raid alert across Ukraine due to missile threatJuly 19, 01:26 AM • 24918 views
Australia handed over Abrams tanks to Ukraine - ReutersJuly 19, 03:22 AM • 9240 views
Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian strikes on Ukraine03:53 AM • 22639 views
"Hellish night and morning for Pavlohrad": the OVA reported the most massive attack with missiles and drones05:30 AM • 19973 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 167455 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 120245 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 188560 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 210747 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 388755 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 51532 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 130785 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 134508 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 140001 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 251927 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Bild
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101

Sybiha announced Ukraine-Moldova-Romania ministerial meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 938 views

Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania will hold a trilateral ministerial meeting. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed this with his Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popșoi, confirming partnership and coordination of efforts regarding the transit of Ukrainian citizens.

Sybiha announced Ukraine-Moldova-Romania ministerial meeting

Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania will hold a trilateral ministerial meeting, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced on Saturday on X, writes UNN.

I spoke with (Moldovan Foreign Minister) Mihai Popșoi to confirm the strong partnership between Ukraine and Moldova. We discussed the upcoming trilateral ministerial meeting in the Ukraine-Moldova-Romania triangle. We also coordinated efforts to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian citizens returning home.

- Sybiha wrote.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized: "Moldova can count on Ukraine to be a good neighbor and a reliable partner." "Together we are building a peaceful and prosperous future for our peoples in the EU," the minister noted.

Moldova is ready to help Ukraine in building logistics lines - Sandu10.07.25, 15:24 • 2297 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Andriy Sybiha
Romania
Ukraine
Moldova
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9