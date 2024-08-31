Russia plans to involve students from the occupied territories in repairing military equipment

Russia plans to organize an internship for students from the occupied territories in the workshops of the Russian Armed Forces. In particular, for them to repair the occupiers' equipment.f This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance (CNR).

According to the information resource, these are students of the seized colleges. The Russians planned to organize an internship for them in production workshops that repair damaged equipment of the occupation forces.

The National Defense Center emphasized that in this way the enemy deliberately plans to endanger the young men and “hide behind their backs.

“This latest violation of international law will not go unpunished,” the statement said.

At the end of the publication, the National Resistance Center called on people to continue reporting the situation and all those involved in the work placement so that “none of the criminals escaped punishment.

