Changes to the curriculum are being prepared in the temporarily occupied territories so that schoolchildren will learn propaganda poems about "their own," UNN reports citing the Center for National Resistance.

Details

According to the Center, the relevant literature has already been delivered to the seized schools. The poems are intended for children in grades 1-4. Of course, the poems glorify the occupiers and discredit the Motherland.

"This is a deliberate continuation of the policy of changing the self-identification of an entire generation of Ukrainians, which is a sign of genocide under international law. Such crimes indicate the true goal of the Kremlin's war of aggression, namely the destruction of Ukrainians as a nation," the statement said.

The Center for National Resistance called to report everyone involved in the Kremlin's anti-human policy