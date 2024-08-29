ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126499 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131226 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 215592 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162414 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158346 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145315 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207695 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112645 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195223 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105216 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 82538 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106432 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103228 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 69046 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 52568 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 215592 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 207695 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195223 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221646 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209387 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 39713 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 52555 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153864 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152890 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156839 views
Russians want to introduce into the curriculum in the occupied territories the study of poems about “svoe” - Resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15450 views

In the occupied territories, they plan to change the curriculum by adding propaganda poems about the “special operation.” This is part of the policy of changing the self-identification of Ukrainians, which is a sign of genocide.

Changes to the curriculum are being prepared in the temporarily occupied territories so that schoolchildren will learn propaganda poems about "their own," UNN reports citing the Center for National Resistance.

Details

According to the Center, the relevant literature has already been delivered to the seized schools. The poems are intended for children in grades 1-4. Of course, the poems glorify the occupiers and discredit the Motherland.

Occupants created an “investment council” to plunder Kherson region - Resistance20.08.24, 16:03 • 21200 views

"This is a deliberate continuation of the policy of changing the self-identification of an entire generation of Ukrainians, which is a sign of genocide under international law. Such crimes indicate the true goal of the Kremlin's war of aggression, namely the destruction of Ukrainians as a nation," the statement said.

Russians recruit Ukrainian youth in the occupied territories - National Resistance Center22.08.24, 15:56 • 20510 views

The Center for National Resistance called to report everyone involved in the Kremlin's anti-human policy

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

