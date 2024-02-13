Moscow wants to hold the "World Youth Festival 2024" in Sochi, where it will conduct propaganda activities among Serbian youth. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The festival is to take place from March 1 to 7, 2024. Participants aged 14-35 are promised travel and accommodation. Recruitment is provided by the russian House in Belgrade.

It is not the official goal of the event that is important - to recruit agents of influence who will act in Europe to promote russia's interests - said the National Resistance Center.

In addition, the event should demonstrate the existence of external support for russia's policy, especially on the eve of the "presidential elections" in russia.

Also, russia is trying to prevent Serbia's rapprochement with the EU at any cost, so it focuses its propaganda activities on Serbian youth.

Recall

On the eve of the "presidential election," Russia sent propagandists to the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine, including former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter, known for his anti-Ukrainian stance.

