Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
russia plans a youth festival in sochi to promote propaganda among serbian youth

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25642 views

russia plans to hold the "World Youth Festival 2024" in Sochi to conduct propaganda among Serbian youth and recruit agents to promote russia's interests in Europe, the report says.

Moscow wants to hold the "World Youth Festival 2024" in Sochi, where it will conduct propaganda activities among Serbian youth. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The festival  is to take place from March 1 to 7, 2024. Participants aged 14-35 are promised travel and accommodation. Recruitment is provided by the russian House in Belgrade.

It is not the official goal of the event that is important - to recruit agents of influence who will act in Europe to promote russia's interests

- said the National Resistance Center.

In addition, the event should demonstrate the existence of external support for russia's policy, especially on the eve of the "presidential elections" in russia.

Also, russia is trying to prevent Serbia's rapprochement with the EU at any cost, so it focuses its propaganda activities on Serbian youth.

Recall

On the eve of the "presidential election," Russia sent propagandists to the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine, including former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter, known for his anti-Ukrainian stance.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
belgradeBelgrade
european-unionEuropean Union
serbiaSerbia
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

