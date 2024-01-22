Occupants expand propaganda network in TOT - Resistance
Russians are expanding their propaganda network in the occupied territories by opening branches of the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation, which aims to glorify the Kremlin regime. The foundation organizes propaganda events and raises funds for the needs of the occupiers.
Russians continue to expand their propaganda network in the temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .
In particular, in the TOT of the south, the occupiers opened a number of branches of the "Defenders of the Fatherland" (Zakhystyvchytsi Otechestva) fund, which aims to glorify the Nazi regime of the Kremlin and its aggressive policy.
The foundation organizes propaganda events and "voluntary" fundraising for the needs of the occupiers. In particular, the enemy collects money from the salaries of state employees for the needs of the fund.
The National Resistance Center calls for information about the fund's members and their routes of movement of the Resistance Movement, so that everyone is held accountable for their actions.
