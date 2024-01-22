Occupants expand propaganda network in TOT - Resistance

Russians continue to expand their propaganda network in the temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

Details

In particular, in the TOT of the south, the occupiers opened a number of branches of the "Defenders of the Fatherland" (Zakhystyvchytsi Otechestva) fund, which aims to glorify the Nazi regime of the Kremlin and its aggressive policy.

The foundation organizes propaganda events and "voluntary" fundraising for the needs of the occupiers. In particular, the enemy collects money from the salaries of state employees for the needs of the fund.

The National Resistance Center calls for information about the fund's members and their routes of movement of the Resistance Movement, so that everyone is held accountable for their actions.

