In Zaporizhzhia occupants force state employees to donate blood for Russian military - resistance

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, Russians are forcing state employees to "voluntarily" donate blood for the Russian army. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

Due to heavy losses at the front, the occupiers are trying to increase the blood bank in the temporarily occupied territories.

The occupation administration is driving state employees to the TOT of Zaporizhzhia to "voluntarily" donate blood for the needs of the enemy, as the Russians are currently suffering heavy losses in the Zaporizhzhia direction the center noted.

The National Resistance Center noted that forcing people to donate blood is another violation of international humanitarian law by the invaders.