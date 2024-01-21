In Zaporizhzhia occupants force state employees to donate blood for Russian military - resistance
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region allegedly force state employees to donate blood for the Russian military amid heavy losses, violating international humanitarian law.
In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, Russians are forcing state employees to "voluntarily" donate blood for the Russian army. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.
Details
Due to heavy losses at the front, the occupiers are trying to increase the blood bank in the temporarily occupied territories.
The occupation administration is driving state employees to the TOT of Zaporizhzhia to "voluntarily" donate blood for the needs of the enemy, as the Russians are currently suffering heavy losses in the Zaporizhzhia direction
Occupants want to install a propaganda stele in Horlivka - resistance20.01.24, 22:02 • 31166 views
The National Resistance Center noted that forcing people to donate blood is another violation of international humanitarian law by the invaders.