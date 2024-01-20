Occupants want to install a propaganda stele in Horlivka - resistance

The occupiers continue to install propaganda memorials in the temporarily occupied territories. Recently, the occupation mayor of Horlivka, Ivan Prykhodko, said that he intends to install a propaganda stele in the frontline city. The location is currently being agreed upon. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

It is noted that Gauleiter Prykhodko continues to play his role as a local propagandist who should distract the population from everyday problems. While the Kremlin is exterminating civilians in the TOT by mobilizing them into the ranks of the occupation army, the Gaulayter promises monuments in return.

Dictator Putin continues the Soviet practice of special honors for cities. On 15.11.2022, he issued a decree awarding the "city of military glory" Horlivka the "honorary title of the Russian Federation" - "city of labor valor".

What does this title give the city? Absolutely nothing. This is a typical propaganda gesture to enhance Putin's own vanity (the ceiling bears the coat of arms of the Russian Federation, the number and date of the decree, and the name of the dictator of the Russian Federation) and a typical Soviet marking of space with monuments the statement said.

