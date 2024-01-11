ukenru
Occupants in the TOT created fake universities on the basis of seized premises of Ukrainian universities - The Resistance Center

Occupants in the TOT created fake universities on the basis of seized premises of Ukrainian universities - The Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21936 views

Russians have set up fake universities in the occupied Ukrainian territories that issue "diplomas" without entrance exams, with low enrollment, despite the free "education".

The occupiers do not give up hope of recruiting students to their pseudo-universities. In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians have created fake universities on the basis of seized premises of Ukrainian universities. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

Most of the teachers of higher education institutions left the region, but having attracted the support of a number of marginalized people and recruited a team of people without a specialty, the occupiers began to issue "diplomas" to anyone who wanted one,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that students are admitted without entrance exams, and the "education" is usually free, because no one will pay for it. However, even with such conditions, the "universities" are half-empty, as young people leave the regions that the Russians have doomed to survival. 

The occupation administrations have already announced that next year's "training" will be without exams and free of charge, hoping to recruit people.

Recall

Russians are taking Ukrainian children to Moscow en masse for a propaganda exhibition "Russia". At the exhibition, children are convinced that Ukraine does not exist and that their native land is part of the Russian Federation.

Russians are recruiting "cadets" in the occupied territories of Luhansk region - National Security and Defense Center19.12.23, 14:19 • 28354 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Politics

