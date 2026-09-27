Russia may have doubled the number of Su-57 fighter jets produced

Russia claims that between 2020 and 2025, its Aerospace Forces received 48 production Su-57 fighter jets, although the actual number may be approximately half that. Russian data differ significantly from estimates by Western experts, reports Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

According to Russia’s Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, 14 Su-57s were allegedly manufactured in 2025 alone and handed over to the military at the beginning of 2026. In addition, Russia claims to have delivered the first 2 of 12 export Su-57Es to Algeria.

At the same time, Defense Express points out that such production rates appear overstated, since as recently as 2024, the Russians reported working to eliminate “bottlenecks” in the production of these aircraft.

Western estimates are significantly lower

According to an estimate by the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies (RUSI), Russia may have received only about 20 new Su-57s between 2020 and 2025—an average of 4–5 aircraft per year.

Thus, the figure of 48 fighter jets claimed by Russia may be exaggerated by approximately twofold.

At the same time, AL-41F1 engines continue to be installed on Su-57s produced in 2025–2026, while Russia only began testing the new “Izdeliye 177” engine in December 2025.

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