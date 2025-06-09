$41.400.07
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
03:58 PM • 17476 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 51865 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 54810 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 52965 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 101400 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 44275 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 40778 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 125848 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 91370 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 46617 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

The first stage of the prisoner exchange for those under 25: among those released are the defenders of Mariupol

June 9, 12:10 PM • 24198 views

Not only prisoners: the occupiers are throwing the "military commandant's office of the LPR" to the front due to a lack of manpower

June 9, 03:14 PM • 6672 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 33475 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

06:25 PM • 13132 views

Murder of a mother and daughter from Ukraine in Belgium: the son of the deceased said he committed the crime because of a domestic quarrel

06:43 PM • 10375 views
How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 101400 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 125848 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 145325 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 132099 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 240909 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Mark Rutte

Gavin Newsom

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Lithuania

United Kingdom

California

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

06:25 PM • 13199 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 33535 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 70068 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 87785 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 91370 views
Nord Stream

9K720 Iskander

The Guardian

ChatGPT

The New York Times

Russia may be ready to attack NATO within five years - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

NATO Secretary General announced the need for a significant rearmament to deter Russia, which may attack the Alliance in 5 years. NATO leaders plan to increase military spending to 5% of GDP.

Russia may be ready to attack NATO within five years - Rutte

Russia may be ready to attack NATO within five years, and the leaders of the Western alliance are expected to agree to increase military spending to 5% of GDP this month to deter the threat. This was stated by the Secretary General of the Alliance, Mark Rutte, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Mark Rutte said in a speech in London on Monday that NATO needs a "quantum leap in our collective defense" that will include significant rearmament to deter an increasingly militarized Russia.

This will include a fivefold increase in air defense, thousands of additional tanks and millions of additional artillery shells to increase arsenals and ensure that NATO countries meet existing levels of Russian production.

Speaking at Chatham House after meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Rutte said, looking at the summit in The Hague this month: "I expect Allied leaders to agree to spend 5% of GDP on defense." Of these, 3.5% of GDP will be basic military spending.

"The danger will not disappear even after the end of the war in Ukraine," Rutte stressed, reflecting the belief that the Kremlin will not demilitarize even if it agrees to a ceasefire and, eventually, to peace with Kyiv.

Let's add

These remarks provoked an immediate reaction from Moscow. Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said that NATO "is demonstrating itself as an instrument of aggression and confrontation" with this new plan.

Orbán stated that Russia is not a threat to NATO because it "cannot cope even with Ukraine"09.06.25, 14:27 • 3736 views

Western military planners believe that Russia will seek to maintain an active and experienced army of more than 600,000 people, as well as maintain defense spending at around 6.5% of the country's GDP, and will be able to threaten NATO's eastern flank in less than half a decade.

During his trip to the UK, Rutte visited Sheffield Forgemasters, a nationalized steel plant owned by the Ministry of Defense that manufactures complex components for nuclear submarines, before meeting with Starmer and then giving a speech.

"Putin's war machine is accelerating": Rutte called for a 400% increase in NATO's air defense capabilities09.06.25, 21:49 • 1628 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
NATO
United Kingdom
Ukraine
London
