Orbán stated that Russia is not a threat to NATO because it "cannot cope even with Ukraine"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stated that he is not afraid of the war in Ukraine spreading to the West, because Russia is not a threat to NATO or Europe. He stated this in an interview with LCI, reports UNN with reference to TF1 Info.

The Russians are too weak for that. They can't even defeat Ukraine, so they can't really attack NATO - Orban said on television, noting that Europeans do not need to "love" Russians, but they should be able to negotiate with them.

Details

However, the head of the Hungarian government believes that ending the war in Ukraine should be the first step towards stability in Europe. However, the path to lasting peace is "possible only through negotiations between Russia and the United States."

I think the Russians only understand the language of force. (...) Europe must strengthen in the long term, there must be a strategic agreement with Russia – continued Viktor Orban.

He also said that he is ready to receive Russian dictator Putin in Hungary if he decides to come. Then Putin will be "provided with all the necessary facilities." Viktor Orban has already received Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is under an international arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court.

For us Hungarians, and for the entire EU, it is not in our interest to have the threat of war and direct conflict with Russia. That is why Ukraine cannot become a member of NATO. I think we understand the history of Ukraine a little better than the French. We believe that we should not love the Russians, but we should have agreements with them - Orban said.

Recall

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on state radio that the European Union's plan to ban the import of Russian energy carriers must be prevented "by all means".