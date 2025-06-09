"Putin's war machine is accelerating": Rutte called for a 400% increase in NATO's air defense capabilities

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
03:58 PM • 16386 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 48133 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 52630 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 50953 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 98217 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 43654 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 40314 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 124398 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 90858 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 46586 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
3.3m/s
54%
753mm
Popular news

Russian statements about their offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region are not true - NSDC CCD

June 9, 10:08 AM • 10312 views

The first stage of the prisoner exchange for those under 25: among those released are the defenders of Mariupol

June 9, 12:10 PM • 22670 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

03:28 PM • 31254 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

06:25 PM • 10771 views

Murder of a mother and daughter from Ukraine in Belgium: the son of the deceased said he committed the crime because of a domestic quarrel

06:43 PM • 7160 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 98225 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 124401 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 144139 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 130951 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 240751 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

06:25 PM • 10905 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

03:28 PM • 31387 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 69410 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 87318 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 90861 views
Actual

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

"Putin's war machine is accelerating": Rutte called for a 400% increase in NATO's air defense capabilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 808 views

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, it is necessary to increase investment in the development of defense capabilities. Russia produces as many munitions in three months as the entire alliance does in a year.

"Putin's war machine is accelerating": Rutte called for a 400% increase in NATO's air defense capabilities

In the coming years, NATO must increase investment in the development of its own defense capabilities, including air and missile defense, by 400%. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a speech at a meeting at Chatham House in London, Sky News writes, reports UNN.

The fact is that we need a qualitative leap in our collective defense. The fact is that we must have more forces and resources to implement our defense plans in full. The fact is that the danger will not disappear even when the war in Ukraine ends. In order to maintain reliable deterrence and defense, NATO needs to increase air and missile defense by 400%. We see in Ukraine how Russia carries out terror from above, so we will strengthen the shield that protects our sky,"

 - Rutte said.

He also stressed that NATO troops also need thousands of new armored vehicles and tanks, millions of artillery shells, "and we must double our support capabilities, such as logistics, supply, transportation and medical support."

According to him, Putin's military machine is "accelerating, not slowing down."

"As for ammunition, Russia produces in three months as much as the entire NATO produces in a year, and its defense industrial base is expected to produce 1,500 tanks, 3,000 armored vehicles and 200 Iskander missiles this year alone. Russia may be ready to use military force against NATO within five years. China is also modernizing and expanding its armed forces at a frantic pace. It already has the world's largest navy, and this combat force is expected to grow to 435 ships by 2030," Rutte added.

Recall

Earlier, Rutte said that Russia produces as many ammunition in 3 months as the entire alliance in a year. He stressed the need to explain the consequences of inaction.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Mark Rutte
NATO
9K720 Iskander
China
Ukraine
London
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9