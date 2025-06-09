"Putin's war machine is accelerating": Rutte called for a 400% increase in NATO's air defense capabilities

In the coming years, NATO must increase investment in the development of its own defense capabilities, including air and missile defense, by 400%. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a speech at a meeting at Chatham House in London, Sky News writes, reports UNN.

The fact is that we need a qualitative leap in our collective defense. The fact is that we must have more forces and resources to implement our defense plans in full. The fact is that the danger will not disappear even when the war in Ukraine ends. In order to maintain reliable deterrence and defense, NATO needs to increase air and missile defense by 400%. We see in Ukraine how Russia carries out terror from above, so we will strengthen the shield that protects our sky," - Rutte said.

He also stressed that NATO troops also need thousands of new armored vehicles and tanks, millions of artillery shells, "and we must double our support capabilities, such as logistics, supply, transportation and medical support."

According to him, Putin's military machine is "accelerating, not slowing down."

"As for ammunition, Russia produces in three months as much as the entire NATO produces in a year, and its defense industrial base is expected to produce 1,500 tanks, 3,000 armored vehicles and 200 Iskander missiles this year alone. Russia may be ready to use military force against NATO within five years. China is also modernizing and expanding its armed forces at a frantic pace. It already has the world's largest navy, and this combat force is expected to grow to 435 ships by 2030," Rutte added.

Earlier, Rutte said that Russia produces as many ammunition in 3 months as the entire alliance in a year. He stressed the need to explain the consequences of inaction.