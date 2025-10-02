$41.220.08
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
05:30 AM • 10780 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
03:16 AM • 10940 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 15545 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 34374 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 43148 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 29799 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 50071 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 25990 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 23443 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Russia massively attacked Ukrzaliznytsia depot in Odesa, train driver wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1898 views

Russia launched massive strikes on Odesa, Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, and Zaporizhzhia. In Odesa, a Ukrzaliznytsia depot was shelled, a train driver was wounded, and railway infrastructure in the North was also damaged.

Russia massively attacked Ukrzaliznytsia depot in Odesa, train driver wounded

Russian troops massively attacked the Ukrzaliznytsia depot in Odesa at night, injuring a train driver. The enemy also struck railway infrastructure in the border areas in the north, causing some trains to be delayed, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Kuleba pointed to another difficult night for Ukraine. "Massive strikes on Odesa and the region, on Kyiv region - dozens of drones on peaceful settlements. The enemy is also hitting Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions," he noted.

Tonight, Russia launched a massive shelling attack on the Ukrzaliznytsia depot in Odesa. A train driver sustained shrapnel wounds. He is being provided with all necessary assistance.

- Kuleba wrote.

Also, according to him, "there were strikes on the railway infrastructure of border communities in the North, particularly in Konotop." "Trains stopped at a safe distance from the affected area, as of morning - all continued moving, the contact network is energized," the Deputy Prime Minister indicated.

"Due to the attack, some trains on the Chernihiv and Sumy directions are running with delays. We are doing everything to ensure that even such massive attacks do not stop Ukrainian transport arteries," Kuleba noted.

"Russia tries every day to destroy one of the foundations of Ukrainian resilience - our infrastructure, which holds the country together. This includes railways, roads, energy. The aggressor country uses weapons that are impossible without foreign components. Therefore, stronger sanctions and blocking all supply chains are needed," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

Russian military does not hide plans for Odesa and Mykolaiv regions: map01.09.25, 14:15 • 4658 views

Julia Shramko

