Russia massively attacked Ukrzaliznytsia depot in Odesa, train driver wounded

Russian troops massively attacked the Ukrzaliznytsia depot in Odesa at night, injuring a train driver. The enemy also struck railway infrastructure in the border areas in the north, causing some trains to be delayed, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Kuleba pointed to another difficult night for Ukraine. "Massive strikes on Odesa and the region, on Kyiv region - dozens of drones on peaceful settlements. The enemy is also hitting Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions," he noted.

Tonight, Russia launched a massive shelling attack on the Ukrzaliznytsia depot in Odesa. A train driver sustained shrapnel wounds. He is being provided with all necessary assistance. - Kuleba wrote.

Also, according to him, "there were strikes on the railway infrastructure of border communities in the North, particularly in Konotop." "Trains stopped at a safe distance from the affected area, as of morning - all continued moving, the contact network is energized," the Deputy Prime Minister indicated.

"Due to the attack, some trains on the Chernihiv and Sumy directions are running with delays. We are doing everything to ensure that even such massive attacks do not stop Ukrainian transport arteries," Kuleba noted.

"Russia tries every day to destroy one of the foundations of Ukrainian resilience - our infrastructure, which holds the country together. This includes railways, roads, energy. The aggressor country uses weapons that are impossible without foreign components. Therefore, stronger sanctions and blocking all supply chains are needed," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

