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Russia loses 6,000 more troops every month than it manages to recruit – The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Russia recruits around 30,000 troops every month but loses 6,000 more. A new mobilization threatens the Kremlin with political risks.

Russia loses 6,000 more troops every month than it manages to recruit – The Guardian

The Russian army’s monthly losses in Ukraine exceed the number of newly recruited personnel by approximately 6,000, and over the past two months recruitment has no longer compensated for the losses. The Guardian reports this, citing assessments by Western officials, writes UNN.

Details

Russia continues to recruit around 1,000 people into the military each day. However, according to assessments by Western officials, over the past two months this has proved insufficient to replenish its losses.

We estimate that the gap between the number of people Russia is losing as a result of combat and the number it is managing to recruit currently stands at around 6,000 people per month

– one of the publication’s sources said.

The West believes that, amid a personnel shortage, Russia is intensifying strikes on Ukraine’s civilian and energy infrastructure. According to the publication, since the beginning of July, Russian forces have launched more than 360 missiles, in particular exploiting Ukraine’s shortage of means to counter ballistic missiles.

Mobilization remains a risk for the Kremlin

Western officials believe that a new wave of mobilization would create significant political and economic risks for Russia. After mobilization was announced in the autumn of 2022, around one million Russians left the country, many of them highly skilled professionals.

There is also the question of whether the Russian army will be able to receive, train and equip several hundred thousand recruits due to shortages of equipment and officers.

Russian recruiters ply Donetsk residents with alcohol and force them to sign contracts with the military — ATESH28.08.26, 07:35 • 3720 views

According to assessments by Western intelligence services, Putin seeks to continue a war of attrition against Ukraine, counting on the gradual weakening of allied support for Kyiv. At the same time, Western officials believe that the Kremlin is trying to avoid direct confrontation with NATO, while using threats against Europe to intensify divisions among European countries.

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Stepan Haftko

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