$44.570.1052.010.08
ukenru
01:16 AM • 12415 views
Ukraine may face a shortage of missiles for the new SAMP/T NG systems
12:56 AM • 13574 views
Ukrzaliznytsia reported a reduction in train delays
09:20 PM • 24358 views
The CIA director wanted to show Putin the real situation on the front and the grim prospects for Russia – NYT
August 27, 08:16 PM • 27445 views
Zelenskyy said in Chisinau that Russia will lose, while Ukraine and Moldova will be part of EuropeVideo
August 27, 06:55 PM • 30843 views
The city may be left without electricity and heating for a long time due to Russian attacks — Kherson residents urged to evacuate
Exclusive
August 27, 03:58 PM • 52517 views
Schools ahead of September 1: Does Kyiv face a shortage of places for students?
August 27, 02:23 PM • 36563 views
Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the United Kingdom with their children for an "extended period" - media
August 27, 01:27 PM • 62207 views
Autumn tree pruning: when to do it and which branches to removePhoto
August 27, 12:24 PM • 36119 views
In Nepal and China, the number of people missing due to floods has risen to 1,450
August 27, 11:55 AM • 32784 views
Consequences of the Russian shelling of Boryspil district — photo reportPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2m/s
77%
755mm
Popular news
Three British airports targeted in a cyberattack; data of 8.7 million customers stolenAugust 27, 04:59 PM • 6288 views
People from more than 30 countries are missing as a result of flash floods in Nepal and ChinaAugust 27, 05:25 PM • 5456 views
Trump signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario Lake AmericaAugust 27, 05:56 PM • 7408 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"Video11:06 PM • 18748 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhoto12:06 AM • 14886 views
Publications
Schools ahead of September 1: Does Kyiv face a shortage of places for students?
Exclusive
August 27, 03:58 PM • 52517 views
History and Features of Czech CuisineAugust 27, 02:09 PM • 50526 views
Autumn tree pruning: when to do it and which branches to removePhotoAugust 27, 01:27 PM • 62207 views
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicyAugust 27, 06:59 AM • 113476 views
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parentsAugust 26, 04:14 PM • 115324 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Maia Sandu
John Ratcliffe
Nicole Kidman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Nepal
Moldova
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhoto12:06 AM • 14960 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"Video11:06 PM • 18823 views
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 90878 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 74357 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 96949 views
Actual
Series
Technology
YouTube
Film
Social network

Russian military enlistment offices may be granted access to data on conscripts’ bank accounts, health and criminal records

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has prepared a draft order granting military enlistment offices access to data on conscripts and their relatives. It concerns finances, health, criminal records and political status.

Russian military enlistment offices may be granted access to data on conscripts’ bank accounts, health and criminal records

Military enlistment offices in Russia will be able to request a wide range of information about conscripts and their relatives from government bodies, as well as state and private organizations. The relevant draft order was prepared by the Russian Ministry of Defense, UNN writes.

Details

This includes, in particular, data on bank accounts and deposits, income, loans and debts, bankruptcy, employment and entrepreneurial activity, registered vehicles, traffic accidents, places of residence, and telephone numbers.

According to the draft, medical institutions must provide information about mental disorders, drug addiction, alcoholism, toxicomania, tuberculosis, HIV, hepatitis B and C, as well as disabilities.

Russia is preparing for the possible consequences of a new mobilization – the DIU and the FIS27.08.26, 13:14 • 4744 views

In addition, military enlistment offices will be able to obtain information about criminal proceedings, the status of a suspect or accused person, wanted status, criminal records, detention in places of deprivation of liberty, administrative offenses, and enforcement proceedings.

Separate provisions concern access to data on marital status, participation in political public associations, and inclusion in the register of "foreign agents." The military will be able to request similar information about conscripts' spouses, parents, children, brothers and sisters, as well as their spouses' relatives.

The draft order was prepared by the 12th Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Russia plans an additional mobilization of 600,000 people in 2026–2027 - intelligence27.08.26, 12:43 • 27571 view

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Bank card
Mobilization
War in Ukraine