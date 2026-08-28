Russian military enlistment offices may be granted access to data on conscripts’ bank accounts, health and criminal records

Military enlistment offices in Russia will be able to request a wide range of information about conscripts and their relatives from government bodies, as well as state and private organizations. The relevant draft order was prepared by the Russian Ministry of Defense, UNN writes.

Details

This includes, in particular, data on bank accounts and deposits, income, loans and debts, bankruptcy, employment and entrepreneurial activity, registered vehicles, traffic accidents, places of residence, and telephone numbers.

According to the draft, medical institutions must provide information about mental disorders, drug addiction, alcoholism, toxicomania, tuberculosis, HIV, hepatitis B and C, as well as disabilities.

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In addition, military enlistment offices will be able to obtain information about criminal proceedings, the status of a suspect or accused person, wanted status, criminal records, detention in places of deprivation of liberty, administrative offenses, and enforcement proceedings.

Separate provisions concern access to data on marital status, participation in political public associations, and inclusion in the register of "foreign agents." The military will be able to request similar information about conscripts' spouses, parents, children, brothers and sisters, as well as their spouses' relatives.

The draft order was prepared by the 12th Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

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