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Russia plans an additional mobilization of 600,000 people in 2026–2027 - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3806 views

Intelligence reports that Russia plans to recruit 300,000 people each in 2026 and 2027. Some of them may be trained in Belarus.

Russia plans an additional mobilization of 600,000 people in 2026–2027 - intelligence

Russia is working on plans for a new wave of mobilization in 2026–2027. This year, the Russian Federation plans to recruit 300,000 people, and another 300,000 next year. This information from the Main Directorate of Intelligence and the Foreign Intelligence Service was published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Russia is working on plans to conduct an additional wave of mobilization in 2026–2027, planning to recruit 300,000 people this year and 300,000 people next year

- the post says.

Ukrainian intelligence links preparations for additional mobilization to Russia’s loss of the initiative in the war, the constant increase in casualty levels on the front, and the slowdown in the recruitment of contract soldiers in the regions.

Russia’s personnel losses from January through July 2026 amounted to approximately 240,000 people, of whom at least 140,000 were irrecoverable. At the same time, fewer—specifically, 232,000—people were recruited under contract to the Russian occupation contingent during this period

- the post says.

Also, according to intelligence, Russia has begun amending its legislation in order to recruit criminal elements for military service.

As part of preparations for an additional wave of mobilization and the recruitment of criminal elements under contract, the process of making corresponding amendments to Russian legislation and subordinate regulations has begun; control over military registration is being significantly strengthened; mechanisms are being created for the additional recruitment of people serving sentences in Russia’s prison and camp system; and additional coercive measures are being developed

- the post says.

According to intelligence, the training of mobilized personnel may last from 15 to 60 days. At the same time, it cannot be ruled out that some of the mobilized personnel will be trained at training grounds in Belarus.

It should be recalled

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that after the September elections, Russia could deploy 300,000 troops in 2026. The decision on mobilization has not been confirmed.

Alla Kiosak

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