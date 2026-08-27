Russia is preparing for the possible consequences of a new mobilization – the DIU and the FIS

The Russian leadership is preparing measures in case of the social and economic consequences of tightening the martial regime. This information from the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Foreign Intelligence Service was published on the website of the Office of the President, reports UNN.

Details

The Russian leadership is preparing a set of forceful response measures to address the possible negative social and economic consequences of transferring cities and regions to a stricter martial regime. In internal Russian documents, the need for an additional wave of mobilization is justified by a significant increase in dissatisfaction with the war in the regions (dissatisfaction rates reach 69%) and, accordingly, a decrease in the number of people willing to voluntarily sign a contract - the post states.

According to intelligence information, the greatest problems with recruiting contract soldiers are being recorded in the Oryol and Vladimir regions, as well as in Dagestan. In addition, a trend toward a further decline in the figures is being recorded in many other Russian regions.

Compared with 2025, in some regions the number of debtors, special contingents among convicts and criminal elements, migrants, and other categories that for a long time formed the main pool for contract recruitment to serve in the Russian army and participate in the war has decreased by 30–40%. The campaign to recruit students, in which the absolute majority of Russian higher education institutions was involved, has failed - the post states.

The Russian leadership also plans to strengthen the personal responsibility of regional authorities and expand the powers of law enforcement agencies. Thus, a system for serving electronic mobilization orders is already in operation in the russian federation, and additional coercive measures are also being developed.

A ban on leaving russia, obtaining loans, buying / selling real estate, cancellation of a driver's license, blocking funds in bank accounts, and so on. At enterprises, the staffing of mobilization work and military registration departments is being expanded. As of the end of July 2026, more than 2.5 thousand new vacancies for staffing the aforementioned mobilization units at enterprises had already been posted on electronic employment platforms - the post states.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Russian leadership will most likely make a decision on a new mobilization after the "elections" to the State Duma of the russian federation, scheduled for September 18–20 this year.

To remind

Russian military personnel across the country are conducting exercises to test readiness for a possible new wave of mobilization, but the Kremlin has not yet made a corresponding decision.