Russian recruiters ply Donetsk residents with alcohol and force them to sign contracts with the military — ATESH

In occupied Donetsk, Russian forces have organized a scheme of forced recruitment of local residents to replenish assault units. This is reported by the ATESH partisan movement, writes UNN.

Details

Groups of recruiters search for men in bars and on the city streets, focusing on people who are intoxicated. The men are then taken to military enlistment offices, where they are forced under psychological and physical pressure to sign contracts to participate in combat operations.

Russia is preparing for the possible consequences of a new mobilization – the DIU and the FIS

The first recruits brought in through this scheme have already ended up in the 328th Guards Air Assault Regiment in the Zaporizhzhia sector and the 77th Separate Motor Rifle Regiment in Donetsk Oblast. The command uses them to make up for losses in units that are continuously involved in assault operations.

Preparation for a new wave of forced conscription

ATESH reports that the forced signing of documents and covert mobilization in the seized territories are taking place continuously. The data obtained indicate that the Russian regime plans to launch a large-scale mobilization campaign in September, during which it intends to conscript up to 600,000 people.

The partisans call on servicemen to counter such recruitment, share important information, and disrupt planned measures to replenish the occupiers' forces.

Russian military enlistment offices may be granted access to data on conscripts’ bank accounts, health and criminal records