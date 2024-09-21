russia loses 1440 troops per day
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the aggressor lost 1,440 servicemen in 24 hours. Total enemy losses since the beginning of the war: 640920 personnel, 8746 tanks, 17170 armored vehicles and other equipment.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 09/21/24:
- Personnel: 640920 (+1440).
- Tanks: 8746 (+21).
- Armored combat vehicles: 17170 (+38).
- Artillery systems: 18270 (+58).
- RSVP: 1193 (+4).
- Air defense means: 949.
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 328.
- UAV of operational and tactical level: 15561 (+92).
- Cruise missiles: 2593.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 24966(+68).
- Special equipment: 3125 (+10).
