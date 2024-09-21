General Staff: 190 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense near Novohrodivka

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106586 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111269 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180152 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144407 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147185 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140531 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188755 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112216 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178597 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104821 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 38631 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 96495 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 66955 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 40013 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 57820 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180157 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188759 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178600 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205803 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194535 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145473 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145103 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149537 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140726 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157390 views
Actual
General Staff: 190 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense near Novohrodivka

General Staff: 190 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense near Novohrodivka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17788 views

There were 190 combat engagements in the frontline. The intensity of hostilities remains high in the Pokrovsk sector.

There were 190 combat engagements in the frontline. High intensity of hostilities remains in the Pokrovsk sector. The situation is the hottest today in the area of Novohrodivka.  This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the occupiers launched four missile strikes against Ukraine, using 5 missiles, 54 air strikes with the use of 67 combat aircraft, and 671 kamikaze drones. The enemy also carried out more than 3,700 attacks using various types of weapons.

On the situation in the areas of

In the Kharkiv sector: the invaders made 3 attacks near Vovchansk. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 2 attacks, another firefight is currently ongoing.

In Kupianske: The aggressor attacked 19 times in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Sinkivka, Stelmakhivka, Kruhlyakivka and Lozova. Three firefights are ongoing.

In the Limansk sector: enemy forces attempted to advance 18 times near Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Terny and Zarichne. Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks, and another battle is ongoing near Druzhelyubivka.

In Siverske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled an enemy attack near Vyymka.

In Kramatorsk, the occupants carried out 6 assaults in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Ivanivske and Bila Hora.

In Toretsk: terrorists attacked 9 times near Dachne and Toretsk. Fighting is still ongoing on the outskirts of Shcherbynivka.

In Pokrovske: the number of combat engagements increased to 32. The enemy forces are pressing near Zelene Pole, Marynivka, Krasnyi Yar, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Chervone, Selidove and Novohrodivka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 30 attacks, and two firefights are still ongoing.

In Kurakhivske: there were 52 firefights. The occupants tried to advance in the areas of Tsukurine, Zhelanne Pershe, Heorhiivka, Dalne, Oleksandrivka, Katerynivka and Kostyantynivka. 44 attacks were repelled, eight more are ongoing.

In Vremivske: the aggressor stormed the front line of defense 12 times in the areas of Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Bohoyavlenka. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In Orikhivske: terrorists attacked six times near Mala Tokmachka, Lobkove and Novodanylivka.

In Prydniprovske: the enemy unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian military positions three times.

General Staff: enemy is particularly active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors19.09.24, 17:00 • 16971 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
vuhledarUgledar
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising