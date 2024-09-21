General Staff: 190 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense near Novohrodivka

There were 190 combat engagements in the frontline. High intensity of hostilities remains in the Pokrovsk sector. The situation is the hottest today in the area of Novohrodivka. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to the information, the occupiers launched four missile strikes against Ukraine, using 5 missiles, 54 air strikes with the use of 67 combat aircraft, and 671 kamikaze drones. The enemy also carried out more than 3,700 attacks using various types of weapons.

On the situation in the areas of

In the Kharkiv sector: the invaders made 3 attacks near Vovchansk. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 2 attacks, another firefight is currently ongoing.

In Kupianske: The aggressor attacked 19 times in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Sinkivka, Stelmakhivka, Kruhlyakivka and Lozova. Three firefights are ongoing.

In the Limansk sector: enemy forces attempted to advance 18 times near Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Terny and Zarichne. Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks, and another battle is ongoing near Druzhelyubivka.

In Siverske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled an enemy attack near Vyymka.

In Kramatorsk, the occupants carried out 6 assaults in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Ivanivske and Bila Hora.

In Toretsk: terrorists attacked 9 times near Dachne and Toretsk. Fighting is still ongoing on the outskirts of Shcherbynivka.

In Pokrovske: the number of combat engagements increased to 32. The enemy forces are pressing near Zelene Pole, Marynivka, Krasnyi Yar, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Chervone, Selidove and Novohrodivka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 30 attacks, and two firefights are still ongoing.

In Kurakhivske: there were 52 firefights. The occupants tried to advance in the areas of Tsukurine, Zhelanne Pershe, Heorhiivka, Dalne, Oleksandrivka, Katerynivka and Kostyantynivka. 44 attacks were repelled, eight more are ongoing.

In Vremivske: the aggressor stormed the front line of defense 12 times in the areas of Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Bohoyavlenka. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In Orikhivske: terrorists attacked six times near Mala Tokmachka, Lobkove and Novodanylivka.

In Prydniprovske: the enemy unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian military positions three times.

