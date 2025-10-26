Russia launched almost 1,200 drones and over 1,360 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy

$41.900.00
48.550.00
ukenru
08:50 AM • 416 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
07:48 AM • 5116 views
AFU liberated three villages in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near three others - DeepState
07:14 AM • 9862 views
Kyiv under enemy attack: what is known about the dead and woundedPhoto
October 25, 07:33 PM • 32446 views
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
October 25, 11:59 AM • 62485 views
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
October 25, 10:22 AM • 57995 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
October 25, 08:59 AM • 52708 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 77567 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 06:30 AM • 27685 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 23324 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.9m/s
66%
743mm
Popular news
Artillerymen showed the capture of a saboteur who was supposed to lead enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to KostiantynivkaVideoOctober 25, 11:35 PM • 30410 views
Kyiv attacked by enemy UAVs: debris fell on residential buildings in Desnianskyi districtOctober 25, 11:53 PM • 13493 views
"Russia's borders don't end anywhere": Putin's envoy brought candies with the dictator's quotes to the USAPhotoOctober 26, 02:19 AM • 34425 views
The number of injured in the attack on Kyiv has risen to 26, including many childrenOctober 26, 02:41 AM • 34279 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three dead, dozens injuredPhoto05:24 AM • 24021 views
Publications
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 48877 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 77567 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 61406 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 82636 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 79848 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Musician
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Malaysia
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 27260 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 33001 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 33747 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 34790 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 37447 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Series
Fox News
Truth Social

Russia launched almost 1,200 drones and over 1,360 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1386 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia used almost 1,200 attack drones, over 1,360 guided aerial bombs, and more than 50 missiles against Ukraine in a week. The aftermath of the night attack in Kyiv, which resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to dozens, including children, is still being dealt with.

Russia launched almost 1,200 drones and over 1,360 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy

In just one week, Russia used almost 1,200 attack drones, more than 1,360 guided aerial bombs, and over 50 missiles of various types against Ukraine. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on another night attack by the Russian Federation, reports UNN.

Details

The President noted that the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack is ongoing in Kyiv. All necessary services are working on the ground.

Tonight, Russia launched over 100 drones against us. Ordinary high-rise buildings in several districts of the city were damaged. Unfortunately, as of now, three people are known to have died as a result of the attack. Sincere condolences to their families. Dozens of people were injured, including children.

- Zelenskyy reported.

Kyiv under enemy attack: what is known about the dead and wounded26.10.25, 09:14 • 9876 views

According to him, every Russian strike is an attempt to inflict as much damage as possible on ordinary life. This week, these are strikes on residential buildings, on people, on children, on civilian infrastructure. These are the main targets for the Russians.

Thousands of strikes with various types of weapons – in just one week, Russia used almost 1,200 attack drones, more than 1,360 guided aerial bombs, and over 50 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

- emphasized the Head of State.

Add

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that under all these attacks, Ukraine continued to actively defend itself: on the battlefield, in the sky, in diplomacy.

There are significant results of pressure on Russia – the 19th EU sanctions package and new US sanctions against Russian oil. We are grateful to our partners for these steps, but it is important not to stop. We count on the synchronization of these sanctions in the jurisdictions of the G7 and other partners. And, of course, additional tariff and sanctions restrictions are needed against Russia and everyone who helps it stay afloat. Pressure will definitely work for peace. Thank you to everyone who helps.

- summarized the President.

Recall

Around 2:00 AM on October 26, the capital was attacked by attack UAVs.

As a result of the enemy attack,  three people died , 29 were injured, including 7 children. Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of shelling in the Desnianskyi and Obolonskyi districts, where hits on residential buildings were recorded.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv