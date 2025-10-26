Russia launched almost 1,200 drones and over 1,360 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy

In just one week, Russia used almost 1,200 attack drones, more than 1,360 guided aerial bombs, and over 50 missiles of various types against Ukraine. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on another night attack by the Russian Federation, reports UNN.

The President noted that the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack is ongoing in Kyiv. All necessary services are working on the ground.

Tonight, Russia launched over 100 drones against us. Ordinary high-rise buildings in several districts of the city were damaged. Unfortunately, as of now, three people are known to have died as a result of the attack. Sincere condolences to their families. Dozens of people were injured, including children. - Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, every Russian strike is an attempt to inflict as much damage as possible on ordinary life. This week, these are strikes on residential buildings, on people, on children, on civilian infrastructure. These are the main targets for the Russians.

Thousands of strikes with various types of weapons – in just one week, Russia used almost 1,200 attack drones, more than 1,360 guided aerial bombs, and over 50 missiles of various types against Ukraine. - emphasized the Head of State.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that under all these attacks, Ukraine continued to actively defend itself: on the battlefield, in the sky, in diplomacy.

There are significant results of pressure on Russia – the 19th EU sanctions package and new US sanctions against Russian oil. We are grateful to our partners for these steps, but it is important not to stop. We count on the synchronization of these sanctions in the jurisdictions of the G7 and other partners. And, of course, additional tariff and sanctions restrictions are needed against Russia and everyone who helps it stay afloat. Pressure will definitely work for peace. Thank you to everyone who helps. - summarized the President.

Around 2:00 AM on October 26, the capital was attacked by attack UAVs.

As a result of the enemy attack, three people died , 29 were injured, including 7 children. Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of shelling in the Desnianskyi and Obolonskyi districts, where hits on residential buildings were recorded.