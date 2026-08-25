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Russian strikes in Chernihiv region leave 38 injured in 24 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Russian forces attacked Chernihiv region 45 times, injuring 38 people. Homes, businesses, vehicles and critical infrastructure were damaged.

Russian strikes in Chernihiv region leave 38 injured in 24 hours

Russian forces launched 45 attacks on Chernihiv region over the course of the day. As a result of the enemy attacks, 38 people were injured. Residential and administrative buildings, businesses, vehicles and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged in Chernihiv and the region. This was reported by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, on Tuesday on social media, UNN reports.

Details

"As a result of Russian attacks on Chernihiv region over the course of the day, 38 people were injured. The enemy launched 45 attacks on the region. Sixteen attacks involved the use of strike UAVs of various types, and 22 were carried out using FPV drones in the border area. As of this morning, 25 people are known to have been injured as a result of yesterday's strike on a high-rise building in Chernihiv. A 61-year-old woman remains in hospital. Another 24 people received medical assistance and are undergoing outpatient treatment," the official wrote.

According to him, municipal and emergency services are currently working at the impact site. The blast also damaged the glazing of nearby residential and administrative buildings and damaged more than 20 cars.

"In the evening, the enemy attacked Mena. A strike drone hit a building in the very center of the city—the premises of communications operators are located there. Twelve people are known to have been injured, including four teenagers. Three people were hospitalized; they are in moderate condition. The blast damaged windows in a nearby high-rise building, administrative buildings, shops and private homes. Another absolutely cynical Russian strike—in the city center, with many people around, and exclusively civilian facilities nearby," the post says.

In addition, according to available data, from the evening and throughout the night, Russian forces attacked Koriukivka with Gerbera and Geran-type drones. Hits were recorded on the premises of several local businesses.

"Warehouses, outbuildings and freight vehicles were damaged. Rescuers responded five times to extinguish fires. As a result of one of the hits, a 15-year-old girl was injured—she was taken to the regional children's hospital with an acoustic barotrauma," Viacheslav Chaus said.

In Chernihiv, strike drones also hit a woodworking enterprise, the regional landscape park "Yalivshchyna" and an open area during the day. Dry vegetation caught fire in neighboring communities, while the blast wave damaged homes and a vehicle.

Hits on critical infrastructure facilities in the region were also recorded during the day, Chaus said.

Russians attacked the center of Mena in Chernihiv region, injuring 12 people, including 4 children24.08.26, 23:35 • 3000 views

Alla Kiosak

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