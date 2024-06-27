Russia keeps three Kalibrov carriers in the Black and Azov seas

The Russian Federation holds three Kalibr missile carriers in the Black and Azov seas. This was reported by the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship that is the carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, there are no missiles.

There are 7 enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, 2 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.

There are 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 20 missiles.

