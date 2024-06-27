$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Russia keeps three Kalibrov carriers in the Black and Azov seas

Kyiv

Russia has three Kalibr missile carriers in the black and Azov seas with a total salvo of up to 36 missiles.

Russia keeps three Kalibrov carriers in the Black and Azov seas

The Russian Federation holds three Kalibr missile carriers in the Black and Azov seas. This was reported by the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship that is the carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, there are no missiles.

There are 7 enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, 2 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.

There are 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 20 missiles.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Ukrainian Navy
Sea of Azov
Black Sea
