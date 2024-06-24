The interior ministry confirmed the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the Russian military unit in yeysk: more than a hundred Russian drones were destroyed
Kyiv • UNN
On June 21, Ukrainian troops attacked a Russian military training center in Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, destroying dozens of drones, including 20 Shahed-136 attack drones, 50 Lancet attack drones, 40 ZALA reconnaissance drones and 10 SuperCam reconnaissance drones, as well as killing several instructors and technical personnel.
Last week, on June 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked objects of the military training ground of the 726th Air Defense Training Center in the Krasnodar Territory. As a result of the attack, dozens of Russian drones were destroyed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
On June 21, the forces and means of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine, hit the objects of the military training ground of the 726th air defense training center ( military unit 33859, Yeisk ) in the Krasnodar Territory. This institution is engaged in training and training military personnel to use various types of UAVs
As a result of the strike, it was destroyed:
- Shahed-136 " / " Geranium-2 – - 20 units
- attack UAV "Lancet" - 50 units
- reconnaissance UAV "ZALA" - 40 units
- reconnaissance UAV "SuperCam" - 10 units
There are also dead among the instructors and technical personnel from Yelabuga.
Drones attacked Yeisk in Krasnodar Krai21.06.24, 05:17 • 31147 views
Recall
the Russian Defense Ministry claims that on the night of 21 vehicles, 114 drones intercepted over the Crimea, the Black Sea, the Krasnodar Territory and the Volgograd region.