The interior ministry confirmed the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the Russian military unit in yeysk: more than a hundred Russian drones were destroyed

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 3378 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 94187 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 106284 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 122142 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190579 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234563 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143927 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369399 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181843 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149661 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66744 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74152 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101688 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87714 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31972 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 94187 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 88374 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 106284 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 102327 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 122142 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 2030 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5250 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12120 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13721 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17658 views
The interior ministry confirmed the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the Russian military unit in yeysk: more than a hundred Russian drones were destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40617 views

On June 21, Ukrainian troops attacked a Russian military training center in Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, destroying dozens of drones, including 20 Shahed-136 attack drones, 50 Lancet attack drones, 40 ZALA reconnaissance drones and 10 SuperCam reconnaissance drones, as well as killing several instructors and technical personnel.

The interior ministry confirmed the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the Russian military unit in yeysk: more than a hundred Russian drones were destroyed

Last week, on June 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked objects of the military training ground of the 726th Air Defense Training Center in the Krasnodar Territory. As a result of the attack, dozens of Russian drones were destroyed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details 

On June 21, the forces and means of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine, hit the objects of the military training ground of the 726th air defense training center ( military unit 33859, Yeisk ) in the Krasnodar Territory. This institution is engaged in training and training military personnel to use various types of UAVs

- stated in the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the strike, it was destroyed:

  • Shahed-136 " / " Geranium-2 – - 20 units
  • attack UAV "Lancet" - 50 units
  • reconnaissance UAV "ZALA" - 40 units
  • reconnaissance UAV "SuperCam" - 10 units

There are also dead among the instructors and technical personnel from Yelabuga.

Drones attacked Yeisk in Krasnodar Krai21.06.24, 05:17 • 31147 views

Recall

the Russian Defense Ministry claims that on the night of 21 vehicles, 114 drones intercepted over the Crimea, the Black Sea, the Krasnodar Territory and the Volgograd region.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War