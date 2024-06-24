The interior ministry confirmed the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the Russian military unit in yeysk: more than a hundred Russian drones were destroyed

Last week, on June 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked objects of the military training ground of the 726th Air Defense Training Center in the Krasnodar Territory. As a result of the attack, dozens of Russian drones were destroyed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

On June 21, the forces and means of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine, hit the objects of the military training ground of the 726th air defense training center ( military unit 33859, Yeisk ) in the Krasnodar Territory. This institution is engaged in training and training military personnel to use various types of UAVs - stated in the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the strike, it was destroyed:

Shahed-136 " / " Geranium-2 – - 20 units

attack UAV "Lancet" - 50 units



reconnaissance UAV "ZALA" - 40 units



reconnaissance UAV "SuperCam" - 10 units



There are also dead among the instructors and technical personnel from Yelabuga.

Drones attacked Yeisk in Krasnodar Krai

Recall

the Russian Defense Ministry claims that on the night of 21 vehicles, 114 drones intercepted over the Crimea, the Black Sea, the Krasnodar Territory and the Volgograd region.