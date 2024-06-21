Drones attacked Yeisk in Krasnodar Krai

At about one o'clock in the morning, the city of Yeisk in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones. This was reported in the Russian opposition publication ASTRA with reference to local residents, reports UNN.

Details

ASTRA notes that a military airfield is located in Yeysk.

The city also reports a fire after a UAV attack. In addition, explosions were also heard this night in Krasnodar, the Seversky District of the region and in Enem in Adygea.

Local authorities announced the largest UAV attack on the Krasnodar Territory.

"The total number of drones can be under a hundred," local Telegram channels indicate.

SBU drones hit oil depots in Russia - sources