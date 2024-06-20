SBU drones hit oil depots in Russia - sources

This night, special forces of the SBU hit a warehouse of fuel and lubricants of Tambovnefteprodukt JSC and the Enemskaya oil depot of Lukoil-Yugnefteprodukt LLC in Russia. "Cotton" burned at oil depots in the Tambov region and in the Republic of Adygea in the Russian Federation. This was reported to the journalist UNN by its own sources.

Details

"SBU drones continue to reduce Russia's economic and military potential to wage war against Ukraine," sources told UNN.

According to our sources, this night special forces of the service hit the warehouse of fuel and lubricants of JSC "Tambovnefteprodukt" and the oil depot "Enemskaya" of LLC "Lukoil-Yugnefteprodukt".The source said that these facilities processed and stored raw materials and finished products, which were later used for the needs of the Russian army. After a series of hits by SBU drones, fires started at both facilities.

SBU strikes on enterprises that work for the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation reduce the resources thanks to which the enemy can wage war, and force the aggressor country to spend money on restoring infrastructure. This is an additional burden on the Russian budget, which is already burdened with sanctions and other economic challenges. The service will continue to work in this direction - noted an informed source.

In addition, the Source UNN noted that in general, SBU drones have already carried out almost three dozen successful attacks on Russian oil facilities in various regions.

Addition

Earlier it was reported that drones attacked oil depots in Adygea and the Tambov region in the Russian Federation at night.