Russia keeps a ship with “Kalibr” in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

One enemy "Kalibr" carrier with a total volley of up to 4 missiles is on combat duty in the Black Sea. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy), UNN reports.

Details

According to operational information, as of 06:00 on February 18, 2025, Russian warships with Kalibr cruise missiles on board were spotted in the Black and Mediterranean Sea .

In the Black Sea, 1 hostile ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, no hostile ships; in the Mediterranean, 4 hostile ships, 3 of which carry Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 26 missiles - the Ukrainian Navy reported.

During the day, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of Russia: 5 vessels to the Black Sea, 3 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 11 vessels to the Azov Sea, 2 of which were moving from the Bosphorus.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

