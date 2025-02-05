Russia keeps a missile carrier in the Black Sea: there is a threat of a strike

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 3672 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 57587 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101378 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104866 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122131 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101968 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128608 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103496 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116896 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105619 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101961 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 84474 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110881 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105281 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 3682 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122133 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128608 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161805 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151974 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105281 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110881 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138176 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139939 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167734 views
Russia keeps a missile carrier in the Black Sea: there is a threat of a strike

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27133 views

There is one Russian ship in the Black Sea, equipped with 4 Kalibr cruise missiles. There are 6 ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which carry 22 missiles.

One Russian warship equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles has been spotted in the Black Sea. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Navy.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on February 5, 2025 , there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. At the same time, there are Russian ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas.

In the Black Sea, 1 hostile ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, no hostile ships; in the Mediterranean, 6 hostile ships, 2 of which carry Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 22 missiles

- the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement.

Within a day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia:

10 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 1 continued to the Bosporus;

5 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, 2 of them from the Bosphorus.

Image

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Recall

67% of Germans support military aid to Ukraine, including 27% who favor increasing it. There are significant regional differences: in the west, support is 70%, in the east - 53%. 

Zelensky: Stopping support for Ukraine could lead to World War III04.02.25, 21:34 • 38333 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
