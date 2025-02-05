Russia keeps a missile carrier in the Black Sea: there is a threat of a strike

One Russian warship equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles has been spotted in the Black Sea. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Navy.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on February 5, 2025 , there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. At the same time, there are Russian ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas.

In the Black Sea, 1 hostile ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, no hostile ships; in the Mediterranean, 6 hostile ships, 2 of which carry Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 22 missiles - the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement.

Within a day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia:

10 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 1 continued to the Bosporus;

5 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, 2 of them from the Bosphorus.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Recall

67% of Germans support military aid to Ukraine, including 27% who favor increasing it. There are significant regional differences: in the west, support is 70%, in the east - 53%.

Zelensky: Stopping support for Ukraine could lead to World War III