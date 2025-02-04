Zelensky: Stopping support for Ukraine could lead to World War III

The termination of support for Ukraine by the United States and Europe could lead to a victory for Russia, which in turn could lead to a global conflict. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Piers Morgan, UNN reports.

Among those who support certain messages or repost posts by people close to President Trump, there are those who are completely irresponsible. Stopping support for Ukraine could very likely lead to Putin's victory, which means dragging the United States and all of Europe into World War III, so I don't want to characterize posts or reposts or messages of support or any discussions that I'm not interested in He, Donald Trump, is the president of the United States of America, and the responsibility will be on him, and I am the president of Ukraine, and therefore the responsibility is on me, and it doesn't matter who tells us something. The main thing is to look a little bit ahead and see how it will end for my country, for my people, for my family, for all of us - Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy also expressed hope that the US president, when analyzing the situation, would come to the conclusion that support for Ukraine is necessary.

"And I really believe that President Trump, when he asks himself these questions, he finds the answers that Ukraine needs to be supported," the President said.

“He would not have had time for a personal meeting.” Zelensky explains why he did not go to Trump's inauguration