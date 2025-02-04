“He would not have had time for a personal meeting.” Zelensky explains why he did not go to Trump's inauguration

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 31364 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 69480 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103171 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106504 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124678 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102529 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130387 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103591 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113331 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116931 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103666 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 95399 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113184 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details
09:52 AM

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 28276 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107647 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 31364 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124678 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130387 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163178 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153223 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 3273 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10192 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107647 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113184 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138784 views
"He would not have had time for a personal meeting." Zelensky explains why he did not go to Trump's inauguration

“He would not have had time for a personal meeting.” Zelensky explains why he did not go to Trump's inauguration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30955 views

President Zelenskyy said that he declined the invitation to Trump's inauguration because he could not meet in person. Trump invited the Ukrainian leader “in general terms.

US President Donald Trump invited President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the inauguration, but the Ukrainian president refused because Trump would not have had time for a personal meeting. Zelensky said this in an interview with Piers Morgan, UNN reports.

First of all, I would like to say that President Trump invited me to his inauguration, but he invited me in very general terms, as he probably invited other leaders. I don't know who he invited in person or otherwise, but I think we need time to sit down and talk about how to end the war, and we need time to do that,

- Zelensky said.

He emphasized that at the time of the inauguration, Trump had "his own agenda, and this is probably one of the most important days of his life and the life of the American people, and I think it was not very appropriate for me to come

He would not have had time for a personal meeting,

- Zelensky added.

Recall

The President of Ukraine saidthat the country needs protection while waiting to join NATO. Among the options are nuclear weapons, missile systems, or a contingent of other countries' troops.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

