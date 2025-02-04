“He would not have had time for a personal meeting.” Zelensky explains why he did not go to Trump's inauguration

US President Donald Trump invited President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the inauguration, but the Ukrainian president refused because Trump would not have had time for a personal meeting. Zelensky said this in an interview with Piers Morgan, UNN reports.

First of all, I would like to say that President Trump invited me to his inauguration, but he invited me in very general terms, as he probably invited other leaders. I don't know who he invited in person or otherwise, but I think we need time to sit down and talk about how to end the war, and we need time to do that, - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that at the time of the inauguration, Trump had "his own agenda, and this is probably one of the most important days of his life and the life of the American people, and I think it was not very appropriate for me to come

He would not have had time for a personal meeting, - Zelensky added.

