Russia keeps a carrier of "Calibers" in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation
03:10 AM • 4592 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 16996 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 32968 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 36530 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 52362 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 46027 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 50277 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 44727 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 41274 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 100298 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

The US is approaching the moment when it will have to make decisions regarding the war in Ukraine - Trump

May 7, 06:45 PM • 6306 views

In "Reserve+" the deferrals issued online were automatically extended.

May 7, 06:57 PM • 5170 views

Zuzana-2 howitzers, air defense missiles, and strike drones: Germany has handed over a new package of military aid to Ukraine

May 7, 07:34 PM • 4196 views

Putin's "ceasefire" has begun: Russia struck at the front-line areas of Ukraine - military observer Myroshnikov

May 7, 09:38 PM • 4606 views

Ax attack at the University of Warsaw: there is a dead and wounded

01:26 AM • 5130 views
Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM • 32968 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 100298 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 103936 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 97111 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 88135 views
Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 32852 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 64706 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 114520 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 110600 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 121301 views
Russia keeps a carrier of "Calibers" in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

As of May 8, 2025, no enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of "Caliber" missiles.

Russia keeps a carrier of "Calibers" in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

As of 06:00 on 08.05.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea – 2 vessels, 1 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait; to the Sea of Azov – 7 vessels, 2 of which were moving from the Bosphorus Strait

- the statement reads.

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

Reminder

HUR representative Yevhen Yerin stated that the Black Sea is no longer safe for Russians. The Defense Forces continue to improve Magura drones, making them even more effective.

The end of the war in Ukraine will show that something went wrong 80 years after World War II - Yermak07.05.25, 22:25 • 3188 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Bosporus
Ukraine
