"Russia is resorting to atrocities again": EU ambassador reacts to Russian strike on Sumy

Russia is once again resorting to atrocities, massively shelling Ukrainian cities with civilians in response to Ukraine's accurate attack on military facilities on Russian territory. This was written by the European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, on social network X, reports UNN.

Today at noon, Russia struck the center of Sumy with rocket artillery equipped with cluster munitions. 3 people were killed, many people were seriously injured, including children. In response to an accurate Ukrainian strike with no civilian casualties, Russia is once again resorting to atrocities. - wrote the European diplomat.

Details

On June 3, Russia struck Sumy. Three people are known to have died. 25 people sought medical help, one woman died in the hospital.

In Sumy and the city community, June 4 was declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of another attack by the occupiers.