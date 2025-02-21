ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russia is ready to give its frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine, but under certain conditions - Reuters

Russia is ready to give its frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine, but under certain conditions - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28577 views

Russia may agree to use the frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine, but with a condition. Part of the funds should be used to restore the occupied territories that Russia considers its own.

Russia is ready to give its $300 billion in frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine, but Moscow wants part of the money to go to restore the territories that Russia occupied.

This was reported by Reuters , UNN and UNN.

Details

Russia may agree to use $300 billion worth of assets frozen in Europe to rebuild Ukraine, but will insist that some of the money be spent on the one-fifth of the country's territory controlled by Moscow's forces

Discussions between Russia and the United States are “at a very early stage, but Moscow may offer to use a large portion of the frozen reserves to rebuild Ukraine as part of a possible peace deal. The publication writes that frozen Russian assets have been the subject of intense debate in the West.

One source familiar with the discussions in Moscow said that Russia could accept up to two-thirds of the reserves that go to rebuild Ukraine under the peace agreement, provided there are guarantees of accountability. The remainder could go to Russian-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine, which Russia now considers its territory

Another source familiar with the talks said that Moscow would agree to use the money to rebuild Ukraine, but that it was too early to talk about a possible division. Two sources emphasized that it is important to discuss which companies will receive future reconstruction contracts. Another source close to the Kremlin, but not directly involved in the discussions, said that Russia would still demand the lifting of the asset freeze as part of a gradual easing of sanctions.

Recall

In December 2024, Ukraine received the first tranche of $1 billion from the United States from frozen Russian assets. This was part of a G7 initiative totaling $20 billion that the United States planned to allocate.

 In October 2024, the European Council announced that Russian assets would remain frozen until the aggression against Ukraine ends and damages are paid.

Russia intends to respond to the seizure of its western assetsby drafting new legislation that could allow for the confiscation of frozen funds of foreign companies and investors. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
european-councilEuropean Council
reutersReuters
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Russia is ready to give its frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine, but under certain conditions - Reuters