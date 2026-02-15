Russia is ready to discuss with the US temporary external administration of Ukraine under UN auspices - Russian Foreign Ministry

$42.990.00
February 14, 07:48 PM • 12047 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 23954 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 22341 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 23085 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 21155 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 18940 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 15726 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 15431 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 15299 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 14727 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Publications
Exclusives
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 79025 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 127811 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 71824 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 88978 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 129277 views
Russia is ready to discuss with the US temporary external administration of Ukraine under UN auspices - Russian Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Mikhail Galuzin stated that Russia is ready to discuss with the US the idea of temporary external administration of Ukraine under UN auspices.

Russia is ready to discuss with the US temporary external administration of Ukraine under UN auspices - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia is ready to discuss with the United States the idea of temporary external administration of Ukraine under the auspices of the UN. This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin to Russian media, UNN reports.

Russia is ready to discuss with the United States and other countries the idea of temporary external administration of Ukraine under the auspices of the UN.

- Galuzin stated.

Zelenskyy discussed meetings in Geneva with Trump's representatives Kushner and Witkoff14.02.26, 22:45 • 5376 views

Recall

The Ukrainian delegation has already begun preparations for the next round of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia on February 17-18 in Geneva, said the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, noting that among the Ukrainian negotiators should also be Kyrylo Budanov, Andriy Hnatov, David Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Vadym Skibitskyi.

Kremlin announced another round of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva on February 17-18.13.02.26, 13:10 • 3430 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Andriy Hnatov
Rustem Umerov
David Arakhamia
Geneva
United Nations
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Kyrylo Budanov
United States
Ukraine