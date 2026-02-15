Russia is ready to discuss with the United States the idea of temporary external administration of Ukraine under the auspices of the UN. This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin to Russian media, UNN reports.

Recall

The Ukrainian delegation has already begun preparations for the next round of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia on February 17-18 in Geneva, said the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, noting that among the Ukrainian negotiators should also be Kyrylo Budanov, Andriy Hnatov, David Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Vadym Skibitskyi.

Kremlin announced another round of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva on February 17-18.