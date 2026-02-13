$42.990.04
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Kremlin announced another round of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva on February 17-18.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

The next round of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia will take place in Geneva on February 17-18. The Russian delegation will be headed by Vladimir Medinsky.

The Kremlin announced another round of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva on February 17-18.

The Kremlin announced the next round of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Geneva on February 17-18, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

The next round of negotiations will take place in Geneva on February 17-18, Peskov said.

The Russian delegation at the talks on Ukraine in Geneva will be headed by Vladimir Putin's aide, Vladimir Medinsky, Peskov noted.

The new round of talks on Ukraine will take place in a trilateral format: Russia-USA-Ukraine, Peskov indicated.

Julia Shramko

