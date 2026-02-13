The Kremlin announced another round of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva on February 17-18.

The Kremlin announced the next round of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Geneva on February 17-18, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

The next round of negotiations will take place in Geneva on February 17-18, Peskov said.

The Russian delegation at the talks on Ukraine in Geneva will be headed by Vladimir Putin's aide, Vladimir Medinsky, Peskov noted.

The new round of talks on Ukraine will take place in a trilateral format: Russia-USA-Ukraine, Peskov indicated.

