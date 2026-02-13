Kremlin confirms plans for new round of talks involving Ukraine, US, and Russia next week

The Kremlin confirmed that the next round of negotiations, which began in Abu Dhabi with the participation of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, is scheduled for next week, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

"There is an agreement that it will indeed take place next week. We will inform you about the location and exact dates. But it will indeed be next week," Peskov said.

Earlier, Politico reported that Ukraine, the United States, and Russia are planning another round of negotiations next week, possibly in Miami or Abu Dhabi. The main stumbling block remains territory.

