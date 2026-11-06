Russian dictator Putin instructed the development of a separate program to prepare Russian veterans for work in government bodies. They will now be able to obtain administrative positions without higher education. The National Resistance Center reports this, as reported by UNN.

Details

Putin instructed the creation of a separate program to train veterans of the war against Ukraine to work in government bodies. The initiative concerns the possibility of holding administrative positions even without higher education, for which special courses and a training system are planned. Such an initiative provides the Kremlin with an additional personnel pool that could potentially also be used in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Instead of professional administrators, the occupation system will be able to recruit former military personnel loyal to the Russian authorities but lacking the necessary professional training - the post said.

According to the available information, for the TOTs this means the risk of further militarization of the occupation administration.

Administrative positions may increasingly become a reward for participation in the war rather than the result of professional training. Veterans of the Russian army may be integrated into the system governing the captured Ukrainian territories, strengthening the dependence of local administrations on the Kremlin’s military structures - the post said.

We remind you

The Kremlin expects a significant number of Russian veterans of combat operations in Ukraine to be elected to Russia’s State Duma in the September 2026 elections — in particular, on the lists of the United Russia party.