Russia has recorded its deepest personnel crisis in the healthcare system in over 60 years: the number of mid-level medical workers has fallen to a minimum level, and the staff shortage is exacerbated by low salaries and the reorientation of state resources to war. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Details

According to official data, the number of mid-level medical personnel in Russia has dropped to a minimum since 1960 - 96.3 medical workers per 10,000 population. But even these figures are considered overstated by experts.

The reasons are well known: the profession has lost its attractiveness due to low salaries. The militarized state directs all resources to war and the security bloc, financing healthcare on a residual basis - the report says.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, this crisis is even deeper. After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, many local doctors left, and Russians do not want to work in a risk zone for meager pay.

For residents of the occupied territories, this means not only problems with medical care now, but also long-term consequences - a worsening of the condition of people with chronic diseases, neglected conditions, and increased mortality.

The Kremlin has systematically sacrificed human capital for years for the sake of war and maintaining power. And the personnel collapse in medicine is a direct result of this political choice - noted the CPD.

