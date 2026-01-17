$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 17, 12:49 PM • 11328 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 17712 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 17716 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 29193 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 39679 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 35012 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 50186 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 28246 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 43399 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 35829 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian delegation working with Trump's envoys in the US "these days": Umerov named areas of workJanuary 17, 09:58 AM • 5542 views
US threatens Syria with sanctions over Kurds - WSJJanuary 17, 10:14 AM • 7920 views
International bus with 25 passengers involved in accident on road to border: 9 injuredPhotoJanuary 17, 10:51 AM • 6728 views
Zelenskyy held an energy meeting: named where the situation is most difficult and announced instructions for sky protectionJanuary 17, 10:59 AM • 4700 views
Italy seizes ship with Russian ferrous metal, violating sanctionsPhotoVideoJanuary 17, 12:09 PM • 14753 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 19915 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 50185 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 28992 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 60636 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 90890 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 18812 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 16806 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 15205 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 14796 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 26393 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Truth Social
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Russia is experiencing its deepest personnel crisis in medicine in over 60 years - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Russia has recorded its deepest personnel crisis in medicine in over 60 years, caused by low salaries and the reorientation of resources towards the war. The number of mid-level medical workers has reached a minimum since 1960, and the situation is even worse in the occupied territories.

Russia is experiencing its deepest personnel crisis in medicine in over 60 years - CPD

Russia has recorded its deepest personnel crisis in the healthcare system in over 60 years: the number of mid-level medical workers has fallen to a minimum level, and the staff shortage is exacerbated by low salaries and the reorientation of state resources to war. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Details

According to official data, the number of mid-level medical personnel in Russia has dropped to a minimum since 1960 - 96.3 medical workers per 10,000 population. But even these figures are considered overstated by experts.

The reasons are well known: the profession has lost its attractiveness due to low salaries. The militarized state directs all resources to war and the security bloc, financing healthcare on a residual basis

- the report says.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, this crisis is even deeper. After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, many local doctors left, and Russians do not want to work in a risk zone for meager pay.

For residents of the occupied territories, this means not only problems with medical care now, but also long-term consequences - a worsening of the condition of people with chronic diseases, neglected conditions, and increased mortality.

The Kremlin has systematically sacrificed human capital for years for the sake of war and maintaining power. And the personnel collapse in medicine is a direct result of this political choice

- noted the CPD.

Housing in Russia has sharply increased in price: buying an apartment is becoming unattainable for most Russians17.01.26, 18:16 • 2980 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Russian propaganda
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine