The real estate market in Russia last year showed a significant price increase in almost all segments. Rising housing prices against the backdrop of stagnant incomes make owning an apartment unaffordable for most citizens. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, prices in the secondary market in large cities increased by approximately 8% over the year, reaching 209,859 rubles per square meter. New buildings rose even more - by 14%, to almost 211,000 rubles per square meter. The fastest growth was recorded in the regions. In the secondary market, housing prices increased: in Makhachkala - by 25%, in Kursk - by 24%, in Izhevsk - by 16%.

In Moscow and St. Petersburg, price growth was lower: about 10% per year. At the same time, in the capital of the Russian Federation, the average cost per square meter is already 355,800 rubles. The current year, according to forecasts, will also not bring a decrease in prices. It is expected that in new buildings they will increase by another 13-15%, in the secondary market by 5-10%. Rent may increase by 7-17%.

"Under such conditions, in 2026, the average Russian will need 60 to 86 monthly salaries to buy a home. In Moscow, this figure reaches 164 salaries, in Kazan - 126. Rising prices against the backdrop of stagnant incomes make housing in Russia increasingly less affordable. For many, owning an apartment turns not into a life goal, but into an unattainable financial illusion," the post says.

Recall

Russia appropriates the housing of Ukrainians in the occupied territories, as in Melitopol, where a house was registered to the occupation authorities and residents were evicted through pseudo-courts. Similar schemes are used in other cities, transferring housing to Russian military personnel and officials.