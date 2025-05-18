Russia is attacking the entire front line: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published maps of hostilities

$41.470.00
46.380.00
ukenru
Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten
May 17, 11:01 PM • 3214 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 01:35 PM • 125215 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 12:09 PM • 97941 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 65276 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 74053 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 325688 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 264261 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 124393 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 118839 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 99525 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2m/s
78%
744mm
Popular news

Ukraine will receive 20 Cerberus air defense systems from Belgium

May 17, 10:57 PM • 12596 views

Russian UAVs spotted in Kyiv and the region: air defense forces are working

May 18, 12:02 AM • 4528 views

Denmark will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth over DKK 4 billion

12:47 AM • 5992 views

In Crimea, the occupiers are conducting raids on cars to identify pro-Ukrainian citizens

01:23 AM • 7574 views

A woman died in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack, a child is among the injured

02:53 AM • 18430 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 125215 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 325688 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 264261 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 378715 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 366685 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Donald Trump

Mark Carney

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Europe

Kyiv

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 58500 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 97941 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 54067 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 58202 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 68889 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Leopard 2

F-16 Fighting Falcon

M109 howitzer

MGM-140 ATACMS

Russia is attacking the entire front line: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published maps of hostilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

During May 17, 167 combat clashes took place at the front. The Russian army carried out almost 4,800 shellings of the Armed Forces of Ukraine positions, including 122 from MLRS and 75 air strikes.

Russia is attacking the entire front line: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published maps of hostilities

Over the past day, May 17, 167 combat clashes were recorded along the entire front line. The Russian army carried out almost 4,800 shellings, including 122 from multiple launch rocket systems. This was reported on Sunday, May 18, in the morning report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00, 167 combat clashes were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

Yesterday, the invaders carried out 75 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, dropping 106 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2,960 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,735 shellings, including 122 from multiple launch rocket systems.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Bunyakyne, Sumy region; Kupyansk, Kharkiv region; Berezove, Dnipropetrovsk region; Kurtyvka, Kostyantynivka, Bilytske, Yablunivka, Novopil, Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Temirivka, Huliaipole, Kamyanske, Zaporizhzhia region; Mykolaivka, Kherson region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and four artillery systems of the enemy.

Situation by directions

Over the past day, the enemy attacked three times in the Kharkiv direction, in the area of Vovchansk and towards Stroyivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, one attack by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault action near Zahryzove.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 24 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Lozova, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Katerynivka, Yampolivka and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversky direction, in the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops ten times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, eight offensive actions were recorded near Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Predtechyno, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 54 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Yablunivka, Vozdvizhenka, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Novosergiyivka, Troitske and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 23 times near Kostyantynopol, Bahatyr, Vilne Pole, Rivnopil, Novopil, Zelene Pole and towards Komar.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled seven enemy assaults in the areas of Shcherbaky, Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy conducted two offensive actions - without success.

In the Kursk direction, 14 combat clashes took place over the past day. The enemy carried out 15 air strikes, dropped 20 guided bombs, carried out 224 artillery shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Huliaipil direction, no active offensive actions of the enemy were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying troops in manpower and equipment and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

In general, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1130 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized a tank, four armored combat vehicles, 38 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 107 UAVs of the operational-tactical level and 91 units of automobile equipment of the occupiers.

Reminder

European countries are currently not preparing to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, as all efforts are focused on achieving a ceasefire by Russia. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz after a meeting of EU leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a summit in Albania.

Denmark will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth over DKK 4 billion18.05.25, 02:47 • 5850 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Friedrich Merz
Denmark
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.23
Bitcoin
$103,648.80
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,194.50
Ethereum
$2,513.40