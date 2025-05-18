Russia is attacking the entire front line: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published maps of hostilities

Over the past day, May 17, 167 combat clashes were recorded along the entire front line. The Russian army carried out almost 4,800 shellings, including 122 from multiple launch rocket systems. This was reported on Sunday, May 18, in the morning report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00, 167 combat clashes were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

Yesterday, the invaders carried out 75 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, dropping 106 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2,960 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,735 shellings, including 122 from multiple launch rocket systems. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Bunyakyne, Sumy region; Kupyansk, Kharkiv region; Berezove, Dnipropetrovsk region; Kurtyvka, Kostyantynivka, Bilytske, Yablunivka, Novopil, Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Temirivka, Huliaipole, Kamyanske, Zaporizhzhia region; Mykolaivka, Kherson region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and four artillery systems of the enemy.

Situation by directions

Over the past day, the enemy attacked three times in the Kharkiv direction, in the area of Vovchansk and towards Stroyivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, one attack by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault action near Zahryzove.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 24 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Lozova, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Katerynivka, Yampolivka and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversky direction, in the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops ten times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, eight offensive actions were recorded near Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Predtechyno, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 54 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Yablunivka, Vozdvizhenka, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Novosergiyivka, Troitske and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 23 times near Kostyantynopol, Bahatyr, Vilne Pole, Rivnopil, Novopil, Zelene Pole and towards Komar.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled seven enemy assaults in the areas of Shcherbaky, Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy conducted two offensive actions - without success.

In the Kursk direction, 14 combat clashes took place over the past day. The enemy carried out 15 air strikes, dropped 20 guided bombs, carried out 224 artillery shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Huliaipil direction, no active offensive actions of the enemy were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying troops in manpower and equipment and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

In general, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1130 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized a tank, four armored combat vehicles, 38 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 107 UAVs of the operational-tactical level and 91 units of automobile equipment of the occupiers.

