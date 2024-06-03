Russia in Kharkiv in the worst case may repeat the strategy of Aleppo-NSDC Secretary

In Kharkiv, in the worst case scenario, the Kremlin may repeat the strategy it used against Syria's Aleppo in 2016, - when the Russian Air Force destroyed electricity and water supply and bombed hospitals and schools. This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Alexander Litvinenko, writes The Wall Street Journal, reports UNN.

Aleppo's population declined to a third from pre-war levels before the Assad regime recaptured the city from opposition forces.

"They just pushed people out. This is what they want to practice around Kharkiv," Litvinenko said in an interview.

As Litvinenko pointed out, Russia's strategy may change as the war progresses. He noted that the Russian Federation destroyed Mariupol in the first weeks of the war partly because of a miscalculation in how difficult it will be to capture it.

Addition

Putin denied plans to seize Kharkiv during a state visit to China last month. According to him, the purpose of the offensive is to create a buffer zone to protect cities near the border from Ukrainian attacks. however, in April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the city plays an "important role" in plans to create a so-called sanitary zone.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blenken said Russia's invasion of Kharkiv was an attempt to capitalize on the delay in Western military aid that is now reaching the front line.