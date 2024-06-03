Russia in Kharkiv in the worst case may repeat the strategy of Aleppo-NSDC Secretary

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 20157 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 91692 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142211 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147107 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241941 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172437 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164059 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148100 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220985 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112983 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 47679 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 66761 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108446 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 38323 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 71102 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241932 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220981 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207427 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233424 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220487 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 20007 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 19168 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 25287 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108446 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112040 views
Actual
Russia in Kharkiv in the worst case may repeat the strategy of Aleppo-NSDC Secretary

Russia in Kharkiv in the worst case may repeat the strategy of Aleppo-NSDC Secretary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21350 views

According to the secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine, Russia may repeat the strategy used in Syria's Aleppo in 2016, destroying infrastructure and bombing civilian areas to force the population to leave Kharkiv.

In Kharkiv, in the worst case scenario, the Kremlin may repeat the strategy it used against Syria's Aleppo in 2016,  -  when the Russian Air Force destroyed electricity and water supply and bombed hospitals and schools. This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Alexander Litvinenko, writes The Wall Street Journal, reports UNN

Aleppo's population declined to a third from pre-war levels before the Assad regime recaptured the city from opposition forces.

"They just pushed people out. This is what they want to practice around Kharkiv," Litvinenko said in an interview.

As Litvinenko pointed out, Russia's strategy may change as the war progresses. He noted that the Russian Federation destroyed Mariupol in the first weeks of the war partly because of a miscalculation in how difficult it will be to capture it. 

Addition 

Putin denied plans to seize Kharkiv during a state visit to China last month. According to him, the purpose of the offensive is to create a buffer zone to protect cities near the border from Ukrainian attacks.  however, in April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the city plays an "important role" in plans to create a so-called sanitary zone.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blenken said Russia's invasion of Kharkiv was an attempt to capitalize on the delay in Western military aid that is now reaching the front line.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
bashar-al-assadBashar al-Assad
syriaSyria
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising