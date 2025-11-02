Russia imposed sanctions against Ukrainian high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Svyrydenko

The Russian Federation has imposed economic sanctions against representatives of the Ukrainian government. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

It is noted that the restrictions of the aggressor country, in particular, affected the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko. In addition to her, sanctions were imposed on:

Head of the Ministry of Finance Serhiy Marchenko;

Advisor to the Minister of Defense Oleksandr Kubrakov;

Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev.

The reasons for these measures are not reported by Russian media.

Recall

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed on the main directions of further sanctions work against Russia after a meeting with the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the SBU, and the Foreign Intelligence Service. He instructed to correct the lack of sanctions against Russian enterprises involved in arms production and to work more actively with international partners to synchronize sanctions.

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against pro-Russian propagandists and manufacturers and suppliers of the Russian military-industrial complex from Russia, China, and Iran