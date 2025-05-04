Russia has reduced the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea, but the threat remains

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 26802 views

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 69882 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 67106 views

May 2, 06:22 PM • 54267 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 69390 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 68071 views

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 58026 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 73322 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 101646 views

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46847 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Погода
+18°
3.8m/s
57%
743 mm
In Zakarpattia, a man held his wife on a chain for 10 days

May 3, 07:25 PM • 13273 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down the second Russian plane over Crimea in a day - Zelenskyy

May 3, 07:38 PM • 7290 views

Explosions heard in Kyiv: the capital is under attack by UAVs, air defense is working

May 3, 09:35 PM • 10741 views

Attack on Kyiv: there are victims, including children

11:29 PM • 11638 views

Russian forces advanced in five directions, the Armed Forces are counterattacking: ISW maps

03:17 AM • 4964 views
May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 38510 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 70515 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 79004 views

Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

04:30 AM • 254 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 31574 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 31538 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 34626 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Russia has reduced the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea, but the threat remains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

In the Black Sea on the morning of May 4, one Russian ship was recorded, which is a carrier of Kalibr-type cruise missiles. A day earlier, the aggressor country brought three such vessels on combat duty.

Russia is holding a ship with "Caliber" missiles in the Black Sea, which poses a threat of attack. There is also an enemy missile carrier in the Mediterranean Sea. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.     

Details 

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 04.05.2025, an enemy ship was recorded in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of "Caliber" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles. Russian ships are also on duty in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a missile carrier.

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship that is a carrier of "Caliber" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 3 enemy ships, 1 of which is a carrier of "Caliber" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

- the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: 13 ships to the Black Sea, 7 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus; 3 ships to the Sea of Azov, which continued to move from the Bosporus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Let us remind you

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new sanctions against Russian allies. Defense support and decisions on further cooperation with key countries are also expected.

France will double the production of "smart" AASM Hammer aircraft bombs for Ukraine in 202504.05.25, 04:07 • 2378 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kalibr (missile family)
France
Black Sea
Bosporus
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
