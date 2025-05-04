Russia has reduced the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea, but the threat remains

Russia is holding a ship with "Caliber" missiles in the Black Sea, which poses a threat of attack. There is also an enemy missile carrier in the Mediterranean Sea. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 04.05.2025, an enemy ship was recorded in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of "Caliber" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles. Russian ships are also on duty in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a missile carrier.

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship that is a carrier of "Caliber" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 3 enemy ships, 1 of which is a carrier of "Caliber" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles. - the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: 13 ships to the Black Sea, 7 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus; 3 ships to the Sea of Azov, which continued to move from the Bosporus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

