Russia has launched a disinformation campaign against pilgrims in Uman - CPD

Russian propaganda has launched a disinformation campaign targeting pilgrims arriving in Uman to celebrate the Jewish New Year—Rosh Hashanah. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Russian-controlled information resources are massively disseminating manipulative publications about the alleged "privileged position" of Hasidic Jews in Ukraine compared with the local population.

Fake photos generated by artificial intelligence are also being circulated to reinforce this narrative. Such materials follow classic templates of Russian psychological operations - the CCD points out.

The agency emphasizes that the aim of this information attack is to destabilize the internal situation in Ukraine, artificially fuel antisemitic sentiment, and provoke conflicts between local residents and pilgrims.

Previously

Tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews arrived in Ukraine to visit the grave of their spiritual leader in Uman. The largest flow was recorded across the borders with Poland, Romania, and Moldova.

A checkpoint regime is in effect, and streets are patrolled by foot and vehicle patrols — how security was tightened in Uman during Rosh Hashanah