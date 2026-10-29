Russia has found a World War II-era route in the Arctic for grain — media

$45.590.0150.770.09
ukenru
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 3792 views
The return of veterans to work requires systematic support, particularly from trade unions, says the head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, Byzov
12:58 PM • 9148 views
Russia launched a missile strike on Lozova, injuring six people
12:13 PM • 13316 views
The NBU raised the key policy rate for the third consecutive time under inflationary pressure — to 16.5%
12:06 PM • 11634 views
Russian strike on three cities: 19 dead and more than 40 injured so farPhotoVideo
10:46 AM • 13441 views
Former Judge Tandyr Sentenced to 9 Years for Fatal Crash at Checkpoint
10:33 AM • 14001 views
Zelenskyy showed footage from the site of the Russian strike on the railway station in DniproPhotoVideo
09:33 AM • 16165 views
In Dnipro, Russia struck an electric train; a large number of people were killed
October 29, 08:33 AM • 18446 views
Ukrainian delegation has set off in the direction of Oleshky - Lubinets
October 29, 06:19 AM • 29121 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones; 75% of the jet-powered drones destroyed
October 29, 05:58 AM • 26500 views
Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine: explosions in Kharkiv, strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, and one person killed in Rivne regionPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
1.5m/s
57%
757mm
Popular news
A mysterious tomb more than 4,000 years old with two stone “antennas” has been found in the SaharaOctober 29, 05:05 AM • 27286 views
Frontrunner has emerged for the role of the new James BondOctober 29, 06:28 AM • 25450 views
North Korea launched up to 10 ballistic missiles after Kim Jong Un's visit to ChinaOctober 29, 06:45 AM • 13503 views
Where to place a money tree to attract prosperity: folk beliefs and care tipsOctober 29, 07:00 AM • 34617 views
New film in The Hunger Games franchise was rated the bestVideo09:14 AM • 12068 views
Publications
Inflation is accelerating, the economy is slowing: what decisions the NBU and ECB made and how they will affect Ukrainians02:30 PM • 900 views
The return of veterans to work requires systematic support, particularly from trade unions, says the head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, Byzov
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 3788 views
Where to place a money tree to attract prosperity: folk beliefs and care tipsOctober 29, 07:00 AM • 34639 views
Water tariffs will be reviewed under new rules: will Ukrainians’ bills decrease?October 28, 06:10 PM • 51782 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
Exclusive
October 28, 03:20 PM • 64062 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Melania Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipro (city)
United States
Chernihiv
Kremenchuk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A brewery with a 270-year history is closing in the Czech Republic due to falling demand for beer02:15 PM • 826 views
Not just Batman and Superman: James Gunn reveals the plan for DCU01:11 PM • 3168 views
Life magazine, the inspiration for "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," is being revived again10:25 AM • 10127 views
New film in The Hunger Games franchise was rated the bestVideo09:14 AM • 12087 views
Frontrunner has emerged for the role of the new James BondOctober 29, 06:28 AM • 25470 views
Actual
Film
Shahed-136
Technology
Financial Times
Series

Russia has found a World War II-era route in the Arctic for grain — media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

Russia is sending its first shipment of grain through Murmansk amid the blockade of Black Sea trade. About 28,000 tonnes of wheat are headed to Morocco.

Russia has found a World War II-era route in the Arctic for grain — media

Russia has, for the first time, turned to an Arctic shipping route dating back to World War II to export grain, amid the fact that Russia’s war against Ukraine has halted trade in the Black Sea, while officials warn of risks in the NATO-controlled Baltic Sea. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

Details

Russia, seeking to retain its key grain customers in the Middle East and Asia, has sought to redirect exports to Baltic Sea ports by subsidizing rail transportation from the fertile southern regions, but has also been considering opportunities in the Arctic.

The Murmansk Commercial Seaport and the Demetra holding company, one of the country’s largest trading firms, said on Wednesday, October 28, that the first shipment of 3,400 metric tons of grain from "key agricultural regions" was being loaded onto a vessel.

Murmansk, located nearly 2,000 km north of Moscow, near the border with Norway, can be reached through neutral waters. Allied convoys used the port during World War II to deliver goods to the Soviet Union.

"At a time when traditional export routes are facing restrictions, the Murmansk Commercial Seaport is rapidly opening an alternative route to foreign markets for Russian farmers," the port said in a statement.

According to shipping data and a market source, about 28,000 metric tons of wheat are to be loaded in Murmansk onto a vessel bound for the port of Casablanca in Morocco.

Russia has redirected its trade mainly to Baltic Sea ports, which handled 1.2 million tons in September, accounting for more than 60% of all grain exports by sea. Companies are repurposing fertilizer and coal terminals to handle grain.

Some Kremlin officials, the publication writes, have warned of risks from potential hostile actions by European NATO member states in the region. All countries with access to the Baltic Sea, except Russia, are NATO members.

Turkey, an importer of grain from Russia, led efforts to establish a ceasefire and restore supplies in the Black Sea, but Russia said it was no longer interested in a new Black Sea grain deal.

Russia allowed grain ships to leave the Sea of Azov for the first time since July — Bloomberg28.10.26, 20:33 • 5266 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
NATO
Morocco
Norway
Turkey
Ukraine