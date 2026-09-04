Russia has been attacking Kyiv and the region for the ninth day: there is new damage to warehouses

Photo: t.me/medvidolexandr

Russia's attack on the capital region of Ukraine is continuing, now for the 9th day. Near Kyiv, hits on warehouses in Sofiivska Borshchahivka in Bucha district, as well as in Brovary district, were recorded during the night of September 4 and in the morning. This was reported by UNN , citing local authorities.

Kyiv region

"The enemy is not stopping. This morning, Kyiv region came under attack again. Warehouse facilities were damaged in Brovary district. A fire broke out, which rescuers have already extinguished," the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on September 4.

"Hits on warehouse facilities in Sofiivska Borshchahivka were recorded this night. The enemy continues to attack and destroy civilian infrastructure. Relevant services are working at the site, and efforts to eliminate the consequences are ongoing," also reported Oleksandr Medvid, acting head of the Borshchahivka village and secretary of the Borshchahivka Village Council.

Throughout September 3, the enemy did not stop attacking Kyiv region with attack drones. As a result of the enemy attacks, 34 sites were damaged in four districts of the region, the regional military administration added, listing them as follows:

13 private houses;

14 vehicles;

5 warehouse facilities;

an enterprise;

a religious building.

The consequences were recorded in 4 districts of Kyiv region:

the greatest damage was in Fastiv district: 8 private houses and 12 cars;

in Bucha district, two warehouse facilities and a private house were damaged;

in Boryspil district, a warehouse facility and a religious building were damaged;

in Brovary district, two warehouse facilities, four private houses and two cars were damaged.

A warehouse containing medicines is on fire in the Kyiv region following a Russian attack, Koretskyi says

Russia also struck a pharmaceutical warehouse in Kyiv region.

"Today, Teva's warehouse in Ukraine was hit twice as a result of the Russian attack. Most importantly, all our colleagues are safe; no one was injured," the pharmaceutical company Teva Ukraine reported on September 3.

At the same time, the company "Biocon" denied the information that its facility had been affected.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed how firefighters extinguished a fire at warehouses that broke out as a result of a Russian UAV attack in Boryspil district.

Kyiv

The enemy continues to strike Kyiv as well. Over the past day, September 3, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration, debris fell in 4 districts of the capital:

Holosiivskyi;

Darnytskyi;

Sviatoshynskyi;

Solomianskyi.

"As a result of debris falling onto the roadway and an open area, cars were damaged and people were injured. A residential building was also damaged. The total number of injured people is 14, including a 12-year-old girl," the Kyiv City Military Administration stated.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed the aftermath in Holosiivskyi district, where Russian forces struck a 9-story residential building with a UAV. The hit occurred at the level of the 8th–9th floors, followed by a fire.

A headquarters providing assistance to residents affected by the enemy attack is operating in Holosiivskyi district, the Kyiv City State Administration reported .

As reported by Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak, who tracks air raid alerts in the capital, from 08:00 on September 3 to 08:00 on September 4 there were 5 air raid alerts in Kyiv — a total of 10 hours and 10 minutes, which is 42.4% of the day.

"In the chart I visualized for you that the number of alerts has decreased. But their duration is almost the same," — Zhelezniak reported on social media.

And on September 4, Russia continues to launch jet-powered drones at the capital and the region, as evidenced by data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia attacked Ukraine with missile and drones with "Banderols" from different directions - how air defense performed