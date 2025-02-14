ukenru
Russia fired 133 drones at Ukraine at night: how many were shot down and what are the consequences of the Russian attack

Russia fired 133 drones at Ukraine at night: how many were shot down and what are the consequences of the Russian attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27259 views

Russia launched a large-scale attack using 133 Shahed UAVs and imitator drones from different directions. Ukraine's Armed Forces shot down 73 attack drones, and 58 imitators were lost locally.

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 133 drones, destroying 73 attack drones in 11 regions and losing 58 imitators, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of February 14, the enemy attacked with 133 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 08:30, 73 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. 58 enemy imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences)

- the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Odesa and Kharkiv regions were reportedly affected.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

